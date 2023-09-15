Recruits expected for Villanova game***

Brandon
Publisher
Staff
-
- May 28, 2001
-
- 142,263
-
- 403,636
-
- 113
Members of UCF's top 25 recruiting class will headline the visiting recruits for Saturday's final non-conference game against Villanova.
Here's a look at some of the bigger names expected in the Bounce House:
UCF Commits
QB Riley Trujillo
WR Jordyn Bridgewater
WR Ric'Darious "DayDay" Farmer
WR Bredell Richardson
WR Kason Stokes
OL Waltclaire Flynn
TE Kylan Fox
LB DJ McCormick
DB Jakob Gude
DB Jaylen Heyward
DB Chasen Johnson
DB Jashad Presley
OL Jaquez Joiner (2025)
Link to Commitment List
2025 Targets
DB Juan Berchal - Sanford Seminole
WR Carl Jenkins - St. Augstine
WR Evan James - Leesburg
WR Kaleb Lampkins - Jacksonville Bolles
WR Rashawn Peterson - Sarasota Booker
CB Gregory Thomas - American Heritage
2026 Targets
WR Demetrice McCray - Leesburg
WR Julius Miles - Freeport
2027 Target
ATH Tank White - Melbourne Central Catholic
Here's a look at some of the bigger names expected in the Bounce House:
UCF Commits
QB Riley Trujillo
WR Jordyn Bridgewater
WR Ric'Darious "DayDay" Farmer
WR Bredell Richardson
WR Kason Stokes
OL Waltclaire Flynn
TE Kylan Fox
LB DJ McCormick
DB Jakob Gude
DB Jaylen Heyward
DB Chasen Johnson
DB Jashad Presley
OL Jaquez Joiner (2025)
Link to Commitment List
2025 Targets
DB Juan Berchal - Sanford Seminole
WR Carl Jenkins - St. Augstine
WR Evan James - Leesburg
WR Kaleb Lampkins - Jacksonville Bolles
WR Rashawn Peterson - Sarasota Booker
CB Gregory Thomas - American Heritage
2026 Targets
WR Demetrice McCray - Leesburg
WR Julius Miles - Freeport
2027 Target
ATH Tank White - Melbourne Central Catholic