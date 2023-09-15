ADVERTISEMENT

***Recruits expected for Villanova game***

Brandon

Brandon

Publisher
Staff
May 28, 2001
142,263
403,636
113
Winter Park, FL
www.ucfsports.com
Members of UCF's top 25 recruiting class will headline the visiting recruits for Saturday's final non-conference game against Villanova.

Here's a look at some of the bigger names expected in the Bounce House:

UCF Commits

QB Riley Trujillo
WR Jordyn Bridgewater
WR Ric'Darious "DayDay" Farmer
WR Bredell Richardson
WR Kason Stokes
OL Waltclaire Flynn
TE Kylan Fox
LB DJ McCormick
DB Jakob Gude
DB Jaylen Heyward
DB Chasen Johnson
DB Jashad Presley
OL Jaquez Joiner (2025)

Link to Commitment List

2025 Targets

DB Juan Berchal - Sanford Seminole


WR Carl Jenkins - St. Augstine


WR Evan James - Leesburg


WR Kaleb Lampkins - Jacksonville Bolles


WR Rashawn Peterson - Sarasota Booker


CB Gregory Thomas - American Heritage


2026 Targets

WR Demetrice McCray - Leesburg


WR Julius Miles - Freeport


2027 Target

ATH Tank White - Melbourne Central Catholic

 
  • Like
  • Love
  • Wow
Reactions: Knightsfan13, MckenzieMilton10, SCHMIDTALKING and 23 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Brandon

UCF's early enrollees (list)

Replies
11
Views
981
The Dungeon - Knights Only
jlwucf
jlwucf
Brandon

***UCF Transfer Portal Recap & Roster Breakdown - Gus has built a Big 12 title contender 🏈

Replies
414
Views
24K
The Dungeon - Knights Only
firm_bizzle
firm_bizzle
Brandon

***Class of 2024 Signing Day Preview & Live Thread***

Replies
182
Views
11K
The Dungeon - Knights Only
ucfengineer1994
ucfengineer1994
Brandon

***UCF Spring Transfer Portal & Roster Breakdown 🏈

Replies
179
Views
14K
The Dungeon - Knights Only
darthyader
darthyader
Brandon

***Recruits expected for First Bounce***

Replies
28
Views
2K
The Dungeon - Knights Only
Cocoa2010
Cocoa2010
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today