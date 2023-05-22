ADVERTISEMENT

Rivals Hoops: 2025 prospect talks UCF offer

After a breakout season at Sunrise Christian (Bel Air, Kan.), Brown has been on a tear all spring with Austin Rivers SE (Fla.) and recently picked up offers from Alabama, UCF and Florida State.

“I talked to Alabama the other day with my dad, and they were just telling me how they develop NBA players in their system," he said. "They play fast-paced and they feel like I would fit into their system really well. UCF is right there at home, so we have talks with the coaches all the time. They talk to me a lot about how well I’d fit into the system and the impact I could make.

"I’m just enjoying getting to know the new staffs that have offered and continuing to talk to the schools that have already offered me. I’m not in any hurry right now.”

UCFSports - Jordan's Takeaways: Southern Jam Fest

Believe the hype on Eli Ellis, says Jason Jordan after seeing him live in Virginia.
