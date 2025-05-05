ADVERTISEMENT

***Scott Frost Contract Terms Released***

Brandon

Brandon

Publisher
Staff
May 28, 2001
148,339
452,913
113
Winter Park, FL
www.ucfsports.com
UCF has finally released the terms of Scott Frost's contract.

Executive Summary of Scott Frost Contract (2024-29)

Term

• Five years: July 1, 2025, through January 31, 2030 (2025 season through 2029 season)

Guaranteed Annual Compensation (fiscal years; July 1-June 30)

• 2025-26: $3,900,000
• 2026-27: $4,150,000
• 2027-28: $4,400,000
• 2028-29: $4,650,000
• 2029-30: $5,000,000

o Frost will be paid the prorated amount of $3,800,000 from his hiring date of Dec. 8, 2024 to
June 30, 2025
o An additional contract year through January 31, 2031 will be added to the term for any bowl
appearance at the rate of $5,250,000

Performance Bonus Compensation

Maximum bonuses capped at $500,000 for 2025 season; $600,000 for 2026; $700,000 for 2027; $800,000 for
2028 & 2029; $900,000 for additional contract year in 2030

Bonuses

* $75,000 for participation in conference championship game
* $50,000 for winning the conference championship
* $200,000 for winning College Football Playoff championship
* $25,000 for participation in non-CFP bowl game
* $25,000 for win in non-CFP bowl game
* $100,000 for participation in CFP-affiliated bowl/playoff game
* $100,000 for win in CFP-affiliated bowl/playoff game (first-round bye shall be deemed a “win”)
* $50,000 for each season that UCF wins 10 regular season games
* $100,000 for each season that UCF wins every game played, including conference championship and all postseason games
* $25,000 for each season with final top-25 CFP ranking
* $25,000 for each season with final top-15 CFP ranking
* $25,000 for each season with final top-10 CFP ranking
* $25,000 for each season with conference coach of the year honor
* $50,000 for each season with national coach of the year honor (any one of AFCA, AP, Bobby Dodd, Paul
“Bear” Bryant or Walter Camp)
* $25,000 for each achievement per season with final top-20 FBS ranking for:
-- explosive running plays
-- explosive passing plays
-- offensive yards per play
-- lowest % of explosive running plays allowed
-- lowest % of explosive passing plays allowed
-- lowest yards per play allowed
-- scoring offense
-- scoring defense
* $20,000 for each year with APR score or 985 or higher
* $20,000 for each year team meets or exceeds 3.0 grade-point average

Buyout

By UCF (termination without cause by UCF): 75% of guaranteed compensation, coach has a duty mitigate
buyout amount (buyout offset based on new employment, dollar for dollar)

By Scott Frost (termination by coach): $6,500,000 owed to UCF if terminated on or before June 30, 2026;
$5,500,000 owed to UCF if terminated on or before June 30, 2027; $4,500,000 owed to UCF if terminated on or
before June 30, 2028; $3,500,000 owed to UCF if terminated on or before June 30, 2029; $2,500,000 owed to
UCF if terminated on July 1, 2029 through the last regular season game of the 2029 season.
 
  • Like
Reactions: estateadv, jkauf24, James Jenson and 7 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AGLamb

UNLV has determined it can’t afford Dan Mullen’s contract lol

Replies
7
Views
966
The Dungeon - Knights Only
UCFknights123
UCFknights123
MLBKnights

OT: Barry Odom Contract Released

Replies
40
Views
2K
The Dungeon - Knights Only
USFSucks
USFSucks
Brc75

OT : USF trustees approve $407 million for stadium, infrastructure project

Replies
102
Views
3K
The Dungeon - Knights Only
Kevin Reis
Kevin Reis
Brandon

Frost Family commits $500,000 to UCF Athletics' Competitive Success Fund

Replies
42
Views
2K
The Dungeon - Knights Only
Cocoa2010
Cocoa2010
B

How is college football trying to rein in ‘wild West’ of transfers? Make players pay to leave

Replies
8
Views
575
The Dungeon - Knights Only
shacket
shacket
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back