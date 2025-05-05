Scott Frost Contract Terms Released***

UCF has finally released the terms of Scott Frost's contract.



Executive Summary of Scott Frost Contract (2024-29)



Term



• Five years: July 1, 2025, through January 31, 2030 (2025 season through 2029 season)



Guaranteed Annual Compensation (fiscal years; July 1-June 30)



• 2025-26: $3,900,000

• 2026-27: $4,150,000

• 2027-28: $4,400,000

• 2028-29: $4,650,000

• 2029-30: $5,000,000



o Frost will be paid the prorated amount of $3,800,000 from his hiring date of Dec. 8, 2024 to

June 30, 2025

o An additional contract year through January 31, 2031 will be added to the term for any bowl

appearance at the rate of $5,250,000



Performance Bonus Compensation



Maximum bonuses capped at $500,000 for 2025 season; $600,000 for 2026; $700,000 for 2027; $800,000 for

2028 & 2029; $900,000 for additional contract year in 2030



Bonuses



* $75,000 for participation in conference championship game

* $50,000 for winning the conference championship

* $200,000 for winning College Football Playoff championship

* $25,000 for participation in non-CFP bowl game

* $25,000 for win in non-CFP bowl game

* $100,000 for participation in CFP-affiliated bowl/playoff game

* $100,000 for win in CFP-affiliated bowl/playoff game (first-round bye shall be deemed a “win”)

* $50,000 for each season that UCF wins 10 regular season games

* $100,000 for each season that UCF wins every game played, including conference championship and all postseason games

* $25,000 for each season with final top-25 CFP ranking

* $25,000 for each season with final top-15 CFP ranking

* $25,000 for each season with final top-10 CFP ranking

* $25,000 for each season with conference coach of the year honor

* $50,000 for each season with national coach of the year honor (any one of AFCA, AP, Bobby Dodd, Paul

“Bear” Bryant or Walter Camp)

* $25,000 for each achievement per season with final top-20 FBS ranking for:

-- explosive running plays

-- explosive passing plays

-- offensive yards per play

-- lowest % of explosive running plays allowed

-- lowest % of explosive passing plays allowed

-- lowest yards per play allowed

-- scoring offense

-- scoring defense

* $20,000 for each year with APR score or 985 or higher

* $20,000 for each year team meets or exceeds 3.0 grade-point average



Buyout



By UCF (termination without cause by UCF): 75% of guaranteed compensation, coach has a duty mitigate

buyout amount (buyout offset based on new employment, dollar for dollar)



By Scott Frost (termination by coach): $6,500,000 owed to UCF if terminated on or before June 30, 2026;

$5,500,000 owed to UCF if terminated on or before June 30, 2027; $4,500,000 owed to UCF if terminated on or

before June 30, 2028; $3,500,000 owed to UCF if terminated on or before June 30, 2029; $2,500,000 owed to

UCF if terminated on July 1, 2029 through the last regular season game of the 2029 season.