***Takeaways from Scott Frost's Press Conference & Staff Media Day***

Brandon

Brandon

Publisher
Staff
May 28, 2001
Winter Park, FL
At long last, we had some football availability. And a boat load of it. We spent about two hours inside the Nicholson Fieldhouse on Wednesday talking to Scott Frost as a group and then breaking out for sessions with all the offensive and defensive coaches. I got a little bit here and there from mostly everybody. It'll take some time to sift through. I'll have plenty of content to post in the next week or two before spring practice begins.

Initial thoughts:

In terms of personalities, there is no dud on the staff. Pete Alamar (special teams coordinator) was a big hit with everyone, just fantastic. I really enjoyed talking to Brandon Harris (CBs) and Jimmy Beal (RBs). Everyone, really. You can see the change in McKenzie Milton. Was great catching up with Kenny Martin too.

