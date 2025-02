Takeaways from Scott Frost's Press Conference & Staff Media Day***

At long last, we had some football availability. And a boat load of it. We spent about two hours inside the Nicholson Fieldhouse on Wednesday talking toas a group and then breaking out for sessions with all the offensive and defensive coaches. I got a little bit here and there from mostly everybody. It'll take some time to sift through. I'll have plenty of content to post in the next week or two before spring practice begins.In terms of personalities, there is no dud on the staff.(special teams coordinator) was a big hit with everyone, just fantastic. I really enjoyed talking to(CBs) and(RBs). Everyone, really. You can see the change in. Was great catching up withtoo.This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.