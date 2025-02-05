UCF Baseball: Coach Rich Wallace Media Day Press Conference ⚔️⚾

Brandon
After leading UCF to the NCAA Tournament in the debut season at his alma mater, Rich Wallace is excited about his 2025 group. The Knights open the season Friday, Feb. 14 against Siena. The non-conference schedule highlights include Florida and Miami visiting John Euliano Park in midweek action and a weekend series at South Florida. Big 12 play begins March 13 with a trip to BYU.
Here's a recap of the 20-plus minute press conference:
In his opening statement, Wallace said he's "very optimistic about this group." The team had a record-setting GPA, which is remarkable because they have 24 newcomers.
It's a huge positive to have the entire staff return, which includes trainer Kaylee Shores who is instrumental in the day-to-day for his team. And a former player is now on the staff.
"We were able to add three home run, Danny Neri, to our development staff. He's obviously familiar with a lot of things that we do, but he is going to be a great coach one day. We're excited about where that leads for him."
That was obviously a nod to Neri's three-homer game in the Big 12 tournament against Cincinnati.
HR Powell is now leading the strength program.
"He's completely overhauled that strength and conditioning department as far as our baseball program goes. Really excited to see that translate onto the field, see what that looks like."
Following up his debut season, working with a new staff and learning about his team, how different does year two feel? He said it feels "completely different" now that everybody is on the same page of how to handle things like practice and understanding what needs to get done.
In forming the 2025 roster, Wallace took what they learned competing in the Big 12, recognizing the need to add athleticism and pitching depth. Also, a variety of arms in the bullpen. Last year they only had one consistent lefty bullpen arm, now they have several. Also guys who throw different looks.
"When you're running guys out of that bullpen, you're kind of looking for variety and different looks and create some match-up problems. And sometimes last year, we felt like we were stuck with just running out the best guy. I knew that match-up doesn't look right, but this is our best guy, so run them out there. I think the coaches addressed that in the offseason."
There is a huge benefit to guys spending a full year working with pitching coach Drew Thomas, which Wallace thinks you'll see especially in guys like Dom Stagliano, Alex Galvan and Spencer Bauer.
"The improvements that they've been able to make being in the system for 18 months as opposed to six months will be immense."
Reflecting on his first season and what will change going forward, Wallace recognized the difficult of travel in the Big 12, so he was trying avoid playing midweek games the day before a travel day. That wasn't by his design, the schedule was already set, but that was something they had to deal with last season. He also will likely shorten in-season practices once the grind of conference play begins.
"I thought that was one thing when we sat down at the end of the year, just being smarter on how we plan out the week and give those guys a chance to compete."
Schedules are set years in advance, so Wallace didn't necessarily schedule all the weekends but he likes having the three home OOC series in addition to the short road trip to South Florida, just knowing the travel in the Big 12.
Several years ago, Florida coach Kevin Sullivan refused to schedule games at UCF. He has obviously reversed course as the Gators will visit on Tuesday, March 4.
"(Sullivan) was all for it. He was excited about it just like I was. It works out for them. This is a closer midweek for them than anybody else probably in the state that they can get to. So it works out for both of us."
Wallace spoke a bit about the synergy with the strength coach, optimizing lifts with practice with the overall goal of keeping guys strong and fit to compete for a full season. On top of that, Wallace would like to see players move better with more power.
He said about five pitchers are in contention for starting rotation spots.
