Dylan King - Baseball 2025

Catcher Dylan King, a team captain, enters his second full season at UCF in 2025. The Delray Beach native began his collegiate career at North Carolina and is a UCF legacy - father Brad King played for the Knights from 1994-96 and was a 17th round MLB Draft Pick of the Chicago Cubs.King is poised to see a bigger role this season as one of UCF's primary catchers.