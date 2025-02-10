UCF Baseball: RHP Kris Sosnowski Media Day Interview ⚔️⚾





In 2024, Kris Sosnowski emerged as one of UCF's top relief pitchers. The Tampa native finished second on the team with six saves as he became the Knights' primary closer in the latter half of the season.



I caught up with him at the recent Media Day.



Sosnowski said his cutter and changeup have really improved since last season.



He played summer ball in the Northwoods League playing for the St. Cloud Rox. He enjoyed the experience. He played golf in the mornings sometimes and then baseball later in the day.



As for this season, he envisions still coming out the bullpen but would like to get an opportunity to start at some point.



Sosnowski likes the makeup of this pitching staff, which includes more lefties than they had last year. He likes what he's seen from returner Wiley Hartley.



"In the fall, he looked really, really good. All of his stuff has gone way better. Hitting spots perfect, looks healthy. So, he's impressed me a ton."



Hitting wise, DeAmez Ross (FSU transfer) and Andrew Williamson have impressed. Both hit from the left side.



Sosnowski thinks every part of the team is improved from last year - pitching, hitting and defense.



"We got the pieces. It's kind of just bringing it all together now."



He's excited about the South Florida series and midweek contests against Florida and Miami.



"I'm from Tampa. I know a bunch of guys on that team. That's always a rivalry, a good matchup. Florida, I know a bunch of those guys. Same thing with Miami. I'm excited."



Favorite MLB pitcher is DeLand native and Stetson alum Jacob deGrom, now with the Texas Rangers after winning two Cy Young Awards with the New York Mets in 2018 and 2019. Sosnowski is a big Mets fan.



"I just love watching him pitch. He just puts it wherever he wants. It's unreal, honestly."



Goals include doing whatever it takes to win and then having the sort of season that gets him an opportunity to play professionally.