UCF PFF Defense Player Grades - 38-35 loss at Iowa State***

Brandon
Publisher
Staff
-
- May 28, 2001
-
- 144,134
-
- 416,787
-
- 113
Rivals has continued its partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) which grants me access to their comprehensive analytics and statistical tools.
After each game, two separate analysts grade every player on each play of the game and the two totals are averaged out. Obviously no subjective ranking system is perfect, but I am finding that my real world impressions of a player in a certain game usually reflects the PFF grade.
PFF Grading Scale
90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
Season Defensive Grades (by game)
New Hampshire - 90.5
Sam Houston - 72.4
@ TCU - 63.1
Colorado - 67.5
@ Florida - 59.8
Cincinnati - 69.3
@ Iowa State - 75.3
This was the best defensive performance of the year, not including the two warmup games.
Overall Defensive Grades (Snaps Played)
CB Brandon Adams (69) - 88.9
