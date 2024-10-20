ADVERTISEMENT

***UCF PFF Offense Player Grades - 38-35 loss at Iowa State***

Brandon

Brandon

Publisher
Staff
May 28, 2001
144,134
416,787
113
Winter Park, FL
www.ucfsports.com
Rivals has continued its partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) which grants me access to their comprehensive analytics and statistical tools.

After each game, two separate analysts grade every player on each play of the game and the two totals are averaged out. Obviously no subjective ranking system is perfect, but I am finding that my real world impressions of a player in a certain game usually reflects the PFF grade.

PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

Team Offensive Grade (by game)

New Hampshire - 68.4
Sam Houston - 88.3
@ TCU - 79.3
Colorado - 62.9
@ Florida - 66.5
Cincinnati - 65.6
@ Iowa State - 64.1

Overall Offensive Player Grades (Snaps Played)

C Caden Kitler (59) - 72.9

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
Reactions: DCRon, UCF365, Knight_Light and 2 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Brandon

***UCF PFF Offense Player Grades - 19-13 loss to Cincinnati***

Replies
39
Views
1K
The Dungeon - Knights Only
greenvilleSC_knightfan
greenvilleSC_knightfan
Brandon

***UCF PFF Offense Player Grades - 24-13 loss at Florida***

Replies
26
Views
1K
The Dungeon - Knights Only
shacket
shacket
Brandon

***UCF PFF Offense Player Grades - 48-21 loss to Colorado 🏈

Replies
18
Views
1K
The Dungeon - Knights Only
ucfstank88
U
Brandon

***UCF PFF Offense Player Grades - 35-34 win at TCU 🏈

Replies
26
Views
2K
The Dungeon - Knights Only
Knight of Pegasus
Knight of Pegasus
Brandon

***UCF PFF Offense Player Grades - 45-14 win vs. Sam Houston***

Replies
38
Views
3K
The Dungeon - Knights Only
Brandon
Brandon
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back