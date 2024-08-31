ADVERTISEMENT

UCF PFF Offense Player Grades - 57-3 win vs. New Hampshire

Brandon

Brandon

Publisher
Staff
May 28, 2001
143,208
410,341
113
Winter Park, FL
www.ucfsports.com
Rivals has continued its partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) which grants me access to their comprehensive analytics and statistical tools.

After each game, two separate analysts grade every player on each play of the game and the two totals are averaged out. Obviously no subjective ranking system is perfect, but I am finding that my real world impressions of a player in a certain game usually reflects the PFF grade.

PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

Team Offensive Grade (by game)

New Hampshire - 68.4

Overall Offensive Player Grades (Snaps Played)

RB Myles Montgomery (16) - 81.8
RB Peny Boone (12) - 79.9
RB RJ Harvey (27) - 78.2
LT Amari Kight (54) - 76.7

