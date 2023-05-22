Chauncey Magwood basking in the heat at UCF ⚔️🏈







Cycling back to one of the press conferences at the very end of spring practice... WR Chauncey Magwood, who transferred in from Kentucky at the beginning of the spring semester. He's originally from Leesburg, Ga.



Asked about why he chose UCF, Magwood said he was initially recruited by Chip Lindsey.



"I wanted to come down south," Magwood said. "UCF was one of the top schools down south to come to me. Even though Lindsey left, Gus and Heard talked to me and still wanted me. I felt I'd be a very good fit here so I came."



More on his decision:



"It's a good atmosphere. I wanted to come down south. That was a priority for me. I wanted to be near my family. I wanted to get back in the heat. In Kentucky, it was snowing in May. I wanted to come down south. UCF was one of my top schools coming out of high school."



Asked about the heat, Magwood said he loves it after being at Kentucky.



"The crazy thing is even though it's hot, I can breathe. Probably because I've been at Kentucky. I missed it."



Magwood is competing at the slot receiver position with Xavier Townsend and Jarrad Baker.



"It's a good offense," Magwood said. "It's different. I think I fit very well with the routes."



He would give himself a B or C+ grade this spring.



"I could do better," he said.



Magwood offered his thoughts on UCF's offense under Darin Hinshaw.



"It's different," he said. "When he was at Kentucky I think it was more run. It's pace, very fast. I like that. We can spread it out. I came from a 12 personnel team. Now we're more of an 11 personnel team. We can feed everybody the ball.



"There are a lot of concepts. We're trying to get down the field with vertical posts. In the middle we've got crossing routes. It has everything you can think of. 11 personnel so we're going inside and outside... We're going to put points on the board, easily. We've got the players to do it."



Magwood was especially impressed by tight end Randy Pittman this spring.



"He's a freshman making plays. He's physical. It's crazy. He's a freshman."



After light playing time at Kentucky with just eight catches over two seasons, Magwood is hoping to earn a bigger role at UCF. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.



"I want to be one of the guys that help the team get where we want to be," he said. "We want to win it all. That's the goal. I have my own goals, but still want to help the team. I want to be one of the standout guys. I've got a lot of work to do."