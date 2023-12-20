Class of 2024 Signing Day Preview & Live Thread***

UCF High School Commitments (19):

UCF is on track to sign their best recruiting class in program history on Wednesday. The group of 19 commitments currently ranks No. 27 nationally according to Rivals.com. That's second in the new Big 12, trailing only No. 24 Texas Tech.Although December is when the pen is put to paper, recruiting classes are built in the summer. Of the 19 commits, 16 of those players committed between June and August.June is the most impactful month. UCF kicked things off with "Bounce House Weekend," the mega recruiting event that brought their top targets to campus for visits. That weekend yielded the majority of UCF's star-studded pledges.With transfer portal becoming the second phase of recruiting, high school happenings have been mostly light since the summer. UCF added just one post-summer commit: DT Marcus Downs, who committed last Friday.The late intrigue and drama has been minimal, though we are monitoring one developing situation:WR commitwas initially committed to Pittsburgh and flipped to UCF in August. He also visited West Virginia last summer. The Mountaineers have continued to pursue the Brevard County star and he returned to Morgantown recently on his own dime for an unofficial visit.WVU thinks they may have flipped him. Did UCF keep him in the fold? We may not know for sure until Wednesday morning.Every other commit is believed to be solid. Quite a few of these players will also be early enrollees too.Could the staff pull off a surprise signee? I haven't heard anything, but we'll see what Wednesday brings. The transfer portal has been where most of their attention has been lately aside from solidifying their group of high school commits.Signings will begin at 7 a.m.will hold a press conference from Tampa sometime during the afternoon, time is still to be determined.QB Riley TrujilloWR Kason StokesRB Stacy GageLB DJ McCormickDB Chasen JohnsonDB Jashad PresleyOL Waltclaire FlynnLB Qua BirdsongTE Kylan FoxQB EJ ColsonDB Jakob GudeDB Christian PetersonOL Chase MalamalaWR DayDay FarmerRB Frankie ArthurDB Jaylen HeywardWR Bredell RichardsonWR Jordyn BridgewaterDT Marcus DownsCommit Profiles:Team Rankings: