***December 1-3 Official Visit List***

May 28, 2001
Graduate transfers (and obviously JUCO and HS) can take OVs. Many undergraduate transfers have announced their intent to transfer, but the portal for non-graduates doesn't officially open until Monday. Those players can start taking visits next week.

There may be more visitors, trying to get confirmation on others.

UCF Visitors:

QB Tyler Shough (Texas Tech)

Shough was already discussed at length earlier this week when a Twitter account indicated he had committed to UCF. That was premature. He is a UCF target, however.

Ben Golan of the Texas Tech Rivals site posted a good synopsis of Shough which can be found at this link. He started at Oregon in 2020 and was Tech's starter the last three seasons (2021-23). 2021 (broken collarbone) and 2023 (broken leg) were cut short early due to season-ending injuries. He missed several games in 2022, but did finish the season and led Tech to a bowl victory.

UCF was always going to target an experienced QB in the portal. If Shough is the guy, that would be a good one to get early so you can use him as the centerpiece of your transfer class as you continue recruit on offense. UCF will be looking for WRs, OL and a TE in the portal. And maybe a RB, depending on what RJ Harvey does.

He can be a top-end Big 12 QB - if he stays healthy. Would only have one year left though.

***Note about Texas Tech QB transfer Tyler Shough...

I'm...
ucf.forums.rivals.com ucf.forums.rivals.com

WR Jaden Richardson (Tufts)

Lower-level transfers are catching high-level attention, one of the bigger ones being WR Jaden Richardson from Division III Tufts University in Massachusetts. The California native caught 46 passes for 830 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

Other offers including Washington, Wisconsin, usf, UConn, UMass, James Madison, Georgia Southern, Liberty and Old Dominion.

He would have two years of eligibility remaining.

***UCF offers Division III WR transfer***

Jaden Richardson from Tufts University in...
ucf.forums.rivals.com ucf.forums.rivals.com

LB Wyatt Wright (Mississippi Gulf Coast CC)

There may not be a bigger need than LB. UCF will lose their top two starters (Jason Johnson and Walter Yates) and don't have much returning in terms of proven experience. Wyatt Wright, a Delaware native, got his UCF offer on Monday and by Tuesday he was booked for his OV.

Other recent offers include Arizona State, Houston, Memphis, South Florida, Temple, Georgia State, Charlotte, Louisiana Monroe, Jackson State, Arkansas State, Texas State and Western Kentucky.

I talked to him earlier this week for an interview. You can read that interview here:

ucf.rivals.com

UCFSports - JUCO LB Wyatt Wright high on UCF after landing offer

Wyatt Wright is super excited about his latest offer.
ucf.rivals.com ucf.rivals.com

RB Frankie Arthur (Conroe, Tex. - Oak Ridge)


Frankie Arthur, who committed to UCF over the summer, is taking his official visit this weekend. He has a long offer list that includes Baylor, Georgia Tech, Houston, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Memphis, Missouri, Oregon, SMU, TCU and Texas Tech.

His top three included UCF, Oregon and Mizzou.

DE Booker Pickett (Tampa Wharton)


Much of the attention has been on the transfer portal, but UCF is hosting an elite high school defensive end on an OV this weekend. The Tampa Wharton star is currently committed to Miami having pledged to the Hurricanes in October. Both his parents attended UM; his father is a former 'Cane football player.

Pickett has had a longtime offer from UCF, dating back to December 2021. He visited unofficially in January 2022 for "Hometown Hero" as well as Spring 2023.

An earlier top five also included Florida State, Ohio State, Georgia and South Carolina.

As a senior, Pickett had 16 sacks, 22 TFLs and 66 overall tackles.

DB Phillip Dunnam (Indiana)

Dunnam is one of the top safeties in the portal. The North Miami Beach native appeared in every game at Indiana the past two years. As a full-time starter in 2023, Dunnam recorded 53 tackles, six pass breakups and led the Hoosiers with three interceptions.

Due to the coaching change in Bloomington, Dunnam is officially in the portal (doesn't have to wait until Monday) so he can be on an OV this weekend. He had a season PFF grade of 72.3.

iuhoosiers.com

@fullname - Football - Indiana University Athletics

@description
iuhoosiers.com iuhoosiers.com
 
Last edited:
