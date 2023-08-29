Recap: UCF Knight Talk - Kent State Week ⚔️🏈

GUS MALZAHN

Live from Mellow Mushroom at 7 p.m. In addition to Gus, expected players are Lokahi Pauole and Ricky Barber.Listen live link:Marc began the show by saying you know the season is here when there's a hurricane ready to hit Florida. Obviously clarified that while UCF canceled classes on Wednesday, the game is still full go for Thursday night.Most of the commentary is stuff we've heard a lot, but here's the recap:Gus said the energy is elevated and they've had a good week of practice.They talked about the intense heat of August and how Gus really strained the guys to work through it. I think he said they only practiced in the indoor facility one time? It made everyone mentally and physically tougher.They have 18 transfers and 20 freshmen. Gus said they stayed healthy through camp.Gus talked about the two year head start in recruiting for the Big 12. The biggest focus was beefing up both lines.Regarding the OL, after losing some players, they knew they needed to hit the transfer portal. Gus thinks there is quality depth there.Gus then talked about the high school recruiting, Hometown Hero, how guys likeandmade it popular to stay home. Obviously getting into the Big 12 was a "game changer." Most of the HS signees enrolled in January which helps their chances to play.At Big 12 Media Day, Gus felt UCF was probably the most excited team to be there.NFL cut day was referened, and Marc pointed out thatmade the Rams' 53-man squad.has worked to improvemechanics, pushing the ball down the field and to become a "complete quarterback."In talking about the OL, Gus said it was difficult to identity their top five. He referenced the decision to putat left guard and moveout to right tackle. He said they're deep at that spot and they plan to play a lot of guys vs. Kent State there.As for the WRs, Gus hyped uptaking a jump. He played mostly RB in high school. He then addedhas "raised his level" both playing with and without the ball. "I'm excited to watch him play this season."is doing a super job at TE.will play on Thursday. "He's got a lot of talent. He's a real football player, really excited about his future."Marc pointed out last year's offensive percentages were 58% run, 42% pass. Gus said the goal is always to be balanced. He doesn't think you can compete in the Big 12 if you can't do both well. What they have focused on is yards per completion, bringing that number up. They were No. 88 nationally with that stat.Gus doesn't think the clock changes (running clock on first downs except for last two minutes of halves) are a big deal.On the DL, Gus said they're "impact players." They're deep. The backups could start at a lot of schools. They want to put pressure on the QB without blitzing. If you can do that, you can be a great defense.Some talk abouttaking a step forward. "It's starting to click. He is in great shape. He's playing with confidence."hasn't hit a wall yet, which is rare for a freshman.At LB,leads the returners. The depth has improved.has an outstanding spring and camp and he's playing with confidence. Also,has had a good camp.Secondary has a mix of returners, transfers and freshmen.andat safety are "real football players" and "like coaches on the field.""You can never have enough DBs in this league."Marc mentionedand. Gus replied that they feel they have "four starters" at corner and they'll rotate those guys.Final segment with Gus turns to Kent State. New coaching staff, they lost every offensive starter, most defensive starters."It's a pretty unique situation from a coach's standpoint. It's about doing what we do. First games are always about adjusting."Gus is most excited about watching his guys working together.In regards to working with Hinshaw as OC, Gus mentioned the previous blueprint he had at Auburn in 2017.is really smart and understands how to make adjustments.has already picked out Gus' gameday outfit.Ricky Barber's meal at the Mellow Mushroom is the "mighty meat pizza." He loves sausage and extra cheese.He grew up playing basketball. Kentucky is a basketball state. The freshman coach in HS encouraged him to play football. He doesn't really basketball anymore. The best basketball player on the team isHe always finds his parents in the stands after making a big play just to watch their reaction.He wants to visit Dubai.Barber believes in UFOs and aliens. "I don't think we're alone."He would love to meet NFL DT. "He's the best DT to ever play football and one of the best football players ever."Asked about a non-football player he'd like to meet, Barber said actorThe last movie he saw was Avatar. "It wasn't that good."He doesn't know much about Kent State. Young center up front. "It's going to be an interesting game."Barber often hangs out withandMarc starts off by talking about Hawaiian quarterbacks,and. He then asked about the role KZ and DG had in recruiting him. That made it a lot easier making the transition.is also from Hawaii. Lokahi didn't know him growing up, but they played in the same high school all-star game.Lokahi said the transfers have been doing well and clicking.He talked about the wildfire tragedy in Maui and how you can donate.Growing up, Lokahi wanted to be a baseball player. His favorite player wasHe couldn't play tackle football in elementary school because he was too big (weight limit). He was finally able to play when he got to sixth grade.His favorite city outside of Hawaii is Los Angeles. His girlfriend is from there. "It kinds of reminds me of home. The mountains are there. You can hike and then go to the beach."The best Hawaiian dish everybody should try is Lau Lau, which is a pork dish.He's more of a "Youtube guy" than going to the movies. He doesn't really like popcorn. He said something about combining "Kakimochi" with popcorn. He likes sour candy.Most famous person he's met is. He came to a high school game.Lokahi gets pumped when the locker room doors shake and the Bounce House goes crazy.