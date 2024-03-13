Spring Practice Update - Day 2 Video & Observations 🏈

Here's an edited video of some action:







Like Monday, we had around 25 minutes of access towards the conclusion of practice today.



Similar to what we saw on Monday, it was the final team period (offense vs. defense) to close it out.



A few individual players/plays stood out:



Freshman Chasen Johnson, who is playing with the first team at CB, broke up a pass from KJ intended for Kobe Hudson. It is the first clip visible in the video, but on the far side of the field.



It would appear he is top freshman (for now), just based on the fact they thought highly enough of him to put him with the first team. Several players in the press conference today also had high praise for him.



DE Malachi Lawrence deflected a pass, which is visible in the second clip.



In the fourth clip, QB Timmy McClain connected with WR Tyree Patterson on a long throw down the sideline - Tyree had a couple steps on his defender, CB Ja'Maric Morris.



In the following clip, WR Stephen Martin (16) extended to pull down a slightly-high pass.



WR Andrew Dickson (24) had a couple nice catches with the third team.



Towards the end of the video, McClain throws a dime to Jarrad Baker (who was being defended by Ladarius Tennison). A little Brevard on Brevard action.



No pads or tackling, so take it for what it is. QBs were mostly accurate from what we saw in our window.