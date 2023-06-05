UCF Baseball Head Coach Search Update & Hot Board 3.0 ⚾

Brandon
I posted my last update on Saturday night, but continued to hear a lot more afterward, yesterday and today. Most of what I'm posting is a compilation of rumors and tidbits passed along from those in the college baseball community.
As I've said, every assistant coach and head coach wanting to move up was interested in the UCF job. A lot of candidates were hoping they'd receive a call late this past week to move forward with an interview but a lot were disappointed.
It is believed UCF planned to speak to 5-8 candidates virtually (Zoom) or phone. After those initial conversations, Terry Mohajir would either make a decision or trim that list to a smaller group.
Who exactly is on UCF's list? That's a great question. I think I've got a good idea, but it's possible I'm missing some names.
First of all, I hinted at a "doozy" on Saturday night. A current head coach that was coaching in a regional. It was a name that I first dismissed, believing my source's source either misheard or there was miscommunication - did he really mean this school's associate head coach or the head coach?
Well, this team won their regional and they are playing in the super regionals. From what I've heard, this head coach engaged with UCF as part of a contract ploy to get an extension at his current school. This sort of thing happens. I don't think UCF could have realistically hired him away just based on salary - he is making more than what I believe UCF can pay right now.
I'm deciding against posting his name at this time because I don't want somebody blasting it on Twitter and potentially making things uncomfortable for this coach. Once UCF has hired a coach and his team's season is over, I'll come clean.
As for other current college head coaches, I had been mostly focused on Maryland coach Rob Vaughn, Campbell coach Justin Haire and Rutgers coach Steve Owens.
While all three I believe were initially on UCF's list, I haven't heard anything lately that suggests they are in the final running. They could be, my sources just haven't heard.
In regards to Vaughn (Maryland) - He was strongly rumored to Missouri all of last week and then something changed late in the week and Missouri pivoted to the Memphis coach, Kerrick Jackson, whom they hired/announced on Sunday. People I've asked aren't sure what's happening with Vaughn. Maryland was eliminated this past weekend. Did the Terps put together a bigger package for him to stay? What other schools are left for him to talk to? Cincinnati? UCF? Georgia just hired LSU pitching coach Wes Johnson.
I would have a hard time seeing Vaughn going to Cincinnati, but I have heard he's on their shortlist.
One college head coach I have heard is definitely on UCF's final list though is Wofford's Todd Interdonato. He just finished his 16th season at Wofford and while he has done reasonably well, including 40-plus wins the past two seasons, the only thing that matters when you're in a one-bid league is the conference tournament. Wofford has only won the Southern Conference tournament one time, back in 2007, which remains their only NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.
Interdonato's name was also mentioned for the Notre Dame job last year. There is no obvious connection to UCF or the state of Florida with him, so I'm wondering if UCF and Notre Dame shared the same search firm.
On to the assistant coaches. It's been hard to get a true gauge because every assistant has been angling for this job.
Rich Wallace, UCF alum and current FSU assistant, remains in the prominent mix and it's strongly believed he has or will interview. Like I've said before, Wallace has considerable alumni/donor support and is very highly regarded in this state as a coach and recruiter. There are a lot of great coaches that could do well at UCF. At the end of the day that's what really matters (alumnus or not), but Rich could be the blend of the right fit AND somebody who views UCF as a destination and dream job.
As for another assistant, I posted about Clemson associate head coach Nick Schnabel in the last update. Clemson's season ended over the weekend. They lost a marathon winner's bracket game to Tennessee in 14 innings, then came back like 12 hours later and lost an elimination game to Charlotte. He's an ECU alum and has been closely connected with Clemson head coach Erik Bakich - he was also his top assistant in their prior stop at Michigan. As players, the duo were teammates at ECU (with Cliff Godwin too).
A new assistant name that is surfacing is Wake Forest associate head coach Bill Cilento. He has spent the last 14 years at Wake coaching under Tom Walter. Before that, he was on staff with Walter at New Orleans. Cilento is a Siena alum. Wake Forest was the overall No. 1 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament and just took care of business in their own regional and will host their first Super Regional in program history this upcoming weekend. Most SEC/ACC schools recruit Florida and Wake is no exception - they have seven players from the Sunshine State.
That leaves one name that continues to be hot... former MLB manager Joe Girardi.
As I've said at the onset, Girardi has had a keen interest in the UCF job for months even before Lovelady's dismissal. MLB scouts have been talking about the possibility, which is something that one of our Dungeon members overheard during a recent Memorial Day Weekend stay at a posh Florida resort.
The sources I have are aware of Girardi's strong candidacy. As someone with longstanding ties in the MLB world and not so much college, my sources have been wondering who Girardi would have in mind for a staff. There's no question Girardi can coach and develop players, but one would think he would need to have a strong staff familiar with high school recruiting and the transfer portal.
I'm trying to look at this search through Terry Mohajir's eyes. I think Joe Girardi would be viewed as a home run, a move that would shock many and put UCF Baseball on the map.
If I had to make a comparison, and this one may not be great, but there are at least some parallels to Deion Sanders at Colorado. Obviously different types of personalities - Girardi is not at all like "Prime" in that regard. And unlike Prime, Girardi has more than established himself as a coach. The parallel is more along the lines of hiring a major name that forces those in the baseball world - college and pro - to take notice.
For a UCF program that has been languishing for nearly 20 years... just three NCAA Regionals since 2005, I'm thinking Mohajir sees Girardi as the big-time splash that will put Big 12 Baseball on notice.
In summation...
I'm getting vibes Joe Girardi is the top candidate. I wouldn't be surprised if "Next Level Baseball" (popular Florida travel ball coach) is talking to similar sources as me.
If Girardi doesn't happen, I think the next move would be one of the assistants. Rich Wallace would seem like a strong contender at that point. I think he is anyway, but I can see how Mohajir would view Girardi - assuming Girardi is all in - as his frontrunner.
That's my best view of the situation, piecing together tidbits and rumors. Although I'll add this disclaimer: It's hard to know anything for sure, but I do have pretty good baseball sources on these candidates.
