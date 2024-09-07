UCF expecting big-name recruits for Sam Houston game***

Brandon
UCF is expecting well over 100 prospects for tonight's home game against Sam Houston, including many of the current commits, some intriguing 2025 targets committed elsewhere and top talent from the younger classes.
Here's a look at the names, select profiles of select names to be posted shortly.
UCF Commits
RB Taevion Swint - Osceola
WR Jayvan Boggs - Cocoa
WR Santonyo Isaac - Tampa Bay Tech
OL Jaquez Joiner - Cocoa
OL Gavin Blanchard - Wiregrass Ranch
DT Christian Hudson - Mainland
DB Rukeem Stroud - Tampa Bay Tech
