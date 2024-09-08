ADVERTISEMENT

***UCF PFF Offense Player Grades - 45-14 win vs. Sam Houston***

Rivals has continued its partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) which grants me access to their comprehensive analytics and statistical tools.

After each game, two separate analysts grade every player on each play of the game and the two totals are averaged out. Obviously no subjective ranking system is perfect, but I am finding that my real world impressions of a player in a certain game usually reflects the PFF grade.

PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

Team Offensive Grade (by game)

New Hampshire - 68.4
Sam Houston - 87.1

This was the best overall offensive team grade since the 2022 Temple Space game (70-13 victory).

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
