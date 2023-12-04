UCF Roster Breakdown & Recruiting/Portal Needs***

Let's take a look at the current state of the projected 2024 UCF roster in terms of scholarship numbers and biggest needs.



Schools can have 85 players on scholarship. There are no longer any sort of yearly signee or portal numbers to keep track of. Schools can drop half the roster and replace them with portal players if they want to (like Colorado last year). The only number that matters is the 85.



It's frankly been a very light day in terms of UCF portal entries (just three so far: Fred Davis, Drake Metcalf and Jordan McDonald). There will be more, especially from the players that have seen limited playing time. It's also possible some players wait until after the bowl game to go into the portal.



Update: WRs Jaylon Griffin and Tyler Griffin also entered the portal.



QB (4)



Timmy McClain

Xavier Williams

Dylan Rizk

Riley Trujillo*



UCF is definitely targeting a portal QB, possibly two if the right one enters. Top transfer target is Tyler Shough, though he's also considering Louisville. There are the Malachi Singleton (Arkansas) rumors, though he's not in the portal (yet). Could we see attrition from this current list to make room?



RB (6)



RJ Harvey

Johnny Richardson

Mark-Antony Richards

Demarkcus Bowman

Stacy Gage*

Frankie Arthur*



We await the decision of RJ and possibly JR and MAR. If RJ returns, does Johnny? Does MAR want to return for another season?



WR (12)



Javon Baker

Kobe Hudson

Xavier Townsend

Trent Whittemore

Chauncey Magwood

Jarrad Baker

Dionte Marks

Tyree Patterson

Jordyn Bridgewater*

Bredell Richardson*

Ric'Darious Farmer*

Kason Stokes*



With four WR commits, this returner list will certainly shrink. Only 3 WRs on this list saw significant playing time. Will Javon and/or Kobe return? UCF is recruiting portal WRs - they told one of them he could be a Javon Baker replacement but also acknowledged Javon hadn't made a decision yet.



Chauncey Magwood opted out to redshirt, but already used his free transfer and he's not yet a graduate. Is he staying at UCF? Everybody else didn't really make an impact though it's still early for a player like Tyree Patterson.



I kind of think guys like Jarrad Baker, Jaylon Griffin and Dionte Marks would move on. I've never heard anything about Tyler Griffin.



TE (3)



Randy Pittman Jr.

Grant Stevens

Kylan Fox*



There is a big need for an experienced portal TE. UCF was also recruiting Lane Wadle (HS). I hadn't heard much about Grant Stevens in his two years at UCF. I know he had some injury issues (shoulder). Kylan Fox seems to be entertaining a late offer from Mississippi State. That could be a concern.



OL (11)



Amari Kight

Marcellus Marshall

Adrian Medley

Caden Kitler

Paul Rubelt

Cameron Kinnie

Johnathan Cline

Keyon Cox

Patrick Barnett

Chase Malamala*

Waltclaire Flynn*



An experienced portal center is a need. Not sure UCF wants to bank on just Kitler vs. Flynn going into next season. Adrian Medley finally started to see playing time towards the end of the season, I had been wondering if he could seek more PT elsewhere. Maybe he feels like he can a primary starter next year.



Does UCF feel comfortable with Marcellus at guard or tackle? I would tend to think UCF looks for at least three portal OL, if not more.



DT (7)



Ricky Barber

Lee Hunter

John Walker

Matthew Alexander

Kervins Choute

Derrick LeBlanc

Andrew Rumph



If UCF can retain the top four players on this list, that would be remarkable. There are no current DT commits, though UCF is hosting a HS DT this upcoming weekend (Marcus Downs).



DE (7)



Josh Celiscar

Malachi Lawrence

KD McDaniel

Dallaz Corbitt

Jamaal Johnson

Isaiah Nixon

Kaven Call



I was expecting some attrition from this list, though we will see. UCF needs to replace Tre'Mon Morris-Brash's production. No commits, though UCF hopes to get one soon from HS DE Booker Pickett who visited over the weekend.



Outside of Malachi Lawrence (and Celiscar if he does stay), there's not much proven experience here. UCF definitely needs some portal help here.



Is Dallaz Corbitt coming back?



LB (8)



Rian Davis

Andrew Harris

Kam Moore

TJ Bullard

Troy Ford Jr.

Keenan Cupit

Qua Birdsong*

DJ McCormick*



The biggest portal need. Need to recruit multiple starter-level players.



UCF had high hopes for UGA transfer Rian Davis which did not materialize. Is he coming back? Does Andrew Harris and/or Kam Moore have the potential to be a Big 12 starter? As for Harris, could there be traction to reunite with his twin Michael one direction or the other (here or Maryland)?



S (6)



Demari Henderson

Nikai Martinez

Quadric Bullard

William Wells

Jashad Presley*

Jakob Gude*



Is Bullard coming back for another year? I think you need a portal safety for sure.



CB (10)



Corey Thornton

Ja'Cari Henderson

Brandon Adams

Braeden Marshall

Ja'Maric Morris

Jason Duclona

Jarvis Ware

Jaylen Heyward*

Christian Peterson*

Chasen Johnson*



I wouldn't be surprised to see one of these top-listed names hit the portal. I would think you look for some portal experience. What's the potential for Ja'Maric Morris? UCF signed him out of JUCO and then we never heard much about him. Is Jarvis Ware coming back? He's been injury prone his entire career - he missed the entire 2021 and 2023 seasons.



Specialists (4)



K Colton Boomer

K Grant Reddick

P Mitch McCarthy

LS Gage King



Will UCF continue to carry two kickers on scholarship?



Final Breakdown



The listed number of returners and commits is 78, though the working number is less.



There are several more players intending to hit the portal. I mentioned the two defensive starters last night. It's possible they wait until after the bowl game. There are also some NGE types that could look for playing time elsewhere or could be shown the door to make room for new players. There's also the question of RJ/Javon/Kobe.



It's possible I missed a former walk-on that's now on scholarship. I wasn't sure if Stephen Martin was or not.



Honestly, every position could see a portal addition. RB is sort of TBD though, a lot depends on RJ. If somehow UCF can keep the DT nucleus intact, that seems to be the deepest unit. Every other position could use some experience to compete for starting jobs and/or depth.