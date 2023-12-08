UCF Transfer Portal News - Thursday Recap***

C.J. Madden - 2023 - Football - University of Georgia Athletics C.J. Madden (16) DE - 2022: Saw his first collegiate action in win over Samford...enrolled at UGA in January and participated in Spring drills. High Sch...

Two more UCF players hit the portal:andJohnson saw his most playing time in 2021. He missed all of 2022 with an injury. He only appeared in two games this season.Isaiah Paul was a Class of 2018 player so he should be out of eligibility. Looks like he must be getting a medical redshirt.Here's the portal exit list so far (9):CB Fred DavisRB Jordan McDonaldOL Drake MetcalfWR Jaylon GriffinWR Tyler GriffinLB Keenan CupitCB Corey ThorntonWR Amari JohnsonLB Isaiah Paultweeted that he has received offers from Marshall, Vanderbilt, Arkansas State and Texas State.==Princetonannounced a UCF offer. San Diego State, Coastal Carolina, Delaware, Temple and Houston have also offered. He has one year of eligibility remaining, but is a spring 2024 graduate from Princeton so he wouldn't enroll until the summer.According to PFF, his season grade was 90.5 - that's elite. In 10 games, Nicholas had 104 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 6.5 TFLs.==Northeast CCtells me he is scheduling a midweek visit to UCF next week. He has already visited Cal (last weekend), Memphis, Liberty and Georgia Southern (the latter three during the season). This weekend he goes to Baylor. He is scheduled to visit Mississippi State the following weekend.Former WVU signee who went to JUCO and would have three years of eligibility remaining.==Some interesting Twitter commentary from UGA transfer2025 QB committweeted to him "teammates again?" (Madden is a Cedar Grove alum) and Madden replied, "why not." LB commit Qua Birdsong then reacted with the "eyes" emoji.I've messaged CJ to see if he's planning a UCF visit but haven't heard back.After redshirting in 2022, Madden saw limited snaps in seven games in 2023.==Hopefully I will have some decent visit intel on Friday. A lot of these transfers are keeping their recruitment close to the vest. Some are announcing offers and visits, but many aren't. Early Signing Day doesn't necessarily apply to transfers. There is still a window in early January to visit prior to the semester starting.