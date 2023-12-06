UCF Transfer Portal News - Tuesday Recap***

Brandon
Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough was coming off back-to-back visits to UCF and Louisville and he announced his commitment to the Cardinals on Tuesday night. An hour had barely passed before rumors started to swirl Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall would be visiting UCF this weekend. I was working to confirm and then On3 tweeted it out.
Obviously we have a long-running thread about the visit - it is believed McCall will look to make a decision shortly after next weekend. He was in the portal a year ago and at one point looked like he was Auburn-bound to play for new HC Hugh Freeze, but something happened in terms of transferable credits and he had to return to Coastal (I'm not 100 percent of the circumstances, I've seen a couple different versions).
Obviously big news, especially with the @UCF_Football and Kingdom socials making public teases about the visit.
==
Two more UCF portal exits today: CB Corey Thornton and LB Keenan Cupit.
Thornton is the player I was referencing in an earlier update about two defensive starters rumored to be leaving. 2023 was his best season at UCF. They would have welcomed him back, though I think Thornton thinks he can get an NIL payday elsewhere. I've heard he could end up at an SEC school.
Here's the portal exit list so far:
CB Fred Davis
RB Jordan McDonald
OL Drake Metcalf
WR Jaylon Griffin
WR Tyler Griffin
LB Keenan Cupit
CB Corey Thornton
==
Two players went public with UCF offers today:
LB Ethan Barr (Vanderbilt) - Team captain, 55 tackles with a sack and 3.0 TFL. Texas native with one year of eligibility remaining.
He also reported offers from Cincinnati, Baylor, Houston and Washington.
OL Omar Aigbedion (Montana State) - Native of Texas. Two years of eligibility remaining. His Twitter says he's the No. 1 guard in FCS according to PFF.
Other reported offers: Texas State, North Texas, UMass, Liberty, Boston College, Texas Tech, Arizona State, BYU.
==
I posted on Monday about the pending decisions of UCF's "big three" on offense - RJ Harvey, Kobe Hudson and Javon Baker. I asked Gus at Tuesday's press conference about a timeline for those players to make a decision (return or NFL). He said those are "three impact players we'd love to have back" and "we're having talks as we speak."
I continue to hear RJ Harvey and Kobe Hudson are planning to return to UCF in 2024. Things can change, but everything I'm hearing sounds incredibly optimistic.
Javon Baker remains a question mark, though some believe he could also be trending to return. I believe I'm very rock solid in my info (as of today) on RJ and Kobe's intentions. Javon is in an interesting place - I'm not sure his NFL grade is as high as he'd like it to be. He would like a mega NIL payday, but he's not a graduate so the portal is not an option. Not much leverage there.
UCFSports - Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall to visit UCF
