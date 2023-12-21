UCF Transfer Portal Update - As the QB Portal Turns...

Now that National Signing Day is in the books...



UCF is definitely in the thick of things with Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson.



I suspected - and later confirmed - UCF's interest cooled in Toledo QB Dequan Finn when KJ entered the portal. If there's a chance at KJ, you should go all in. Finn committed to Baylor, which is fine.



It's been reported Miami and TCU are also pursuing KJ. Miami was hoping to land Cam Ward. TCU insiders have indicated KJ is not a target though?



Hearing KJ is very receptive to UCF. I wouldn't be surprised if Gus makes the Cam Newton pitch. KJ was recruited to Arkansas by Chad Morris (who is tight with Gus) and there are a lot of other mutual connections in UCF's corner.



The NIL component is always the hazy part when it comes to specifics. UCF will do what they can to get him to Orlando. We'll see how that matches up to other suitors and what KJ will prioritize. He only has one year left.



Gus mentioned during Wednesday's press conference they'd be back in the office January 3. That's the next available date when portal recruits can visit UCF. Will KJ ramp up his decision and perhaps make a commitment to a school sight unseen? Or will he wait until January and take a visit? Again, we shall see.



If KJ goes elsewhere?



There's an intriguing prospect that hit the portal today: Louisiana-Lafayette QB Zeon Chriss.



Chriss redshirted in 2022 and entered this past season as ULL's backup. When the starter got injured in week three, Chriss took over for the next six games, leading ULL to a 3-3 record. He passed for 1,222 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions while running for 492 yards on 73 carries with six touchdowns.



The injury bug then hit him - he fractured his leg on Nov. 4 and was out for the rest of the season.



Chriss though is a younger player with three years remaining. While the potential is high, he's not a proven player like KJ. You obviously recruit the best talent as the cream will rise to the top, but if he is the guy for UCF, you wonder how that is received by the younger QBs in the room: Dylan Rizk, Riley Trujillo and EJ Colson.



It is also believed some other QB prospects will hit the portal following their bowl games.











