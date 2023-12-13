UCF Transfer Portal Update: Moving on from Grayson McCall***

Grayson McCall Watch appears to be coming to an end, at least as it pertains to UCF.



As you know, McCall visited NC State and UCF back to back, Friday through early Monday. A decision was expected shortly thereafter.



Monday came and went. No decision.



Would a decision come Tuesday?



By late morning/early afternoon, rumors started to trickle that NC State was continuing to pursue other portal QBs. Was that a sign they weren't confident about McCall? Or just coincidence because they're hoping to land multiple portal QBs?



Was that a good sign for UCF?



By late afternoon, I started to hear UCF would be moving on from McCall.



There are so many layers to recruiting these days and NIL is a big component of that.



I'm told UCF was initially targeting other QBs, but were intrigued when McCall showed legitimate reciprocal interest. Is he worth a serious look and offer? The decision was made to bring him in for a visit.



There was indeed mutual interest. McCall had a good visit and thought it could be a fit.



UCF/Kingdom offered a fair deal, which exceeded NC State's.



McCall has an agent who is continuing to shop around. There is now a mystery third school (if not a fourth) who are negotiating and wanted him to hold off. I'm assuming these are schools who feel they may miss out on their primary targets and want to fall back to the possibility of McCall. He could command more at those schools that have deeper collective resources.



In any case, McCall's asking price has gone up and UCF isn't going there.



From what I heard, he isn't going to NC State either unless they find a way to come up with more.



The entire strategy of recruiting is fascinating these days. Kingdom doesn't have an unlimited budget. You have to make smart decisions on where to allocate your resources. It's like a salary cap in the pros. Do you go all in on the star player at the expense of other roster moves?



I know this is going to sound like spin, but UCF apparently wasn't 100% sold on McCall even at his original asking price. It was a gamble of sorts with past injury issues and only having one year of eligibility remaining. If UCF went all in with him, would that hamper efforts to attract impact players at other positions?



As for where UCF goes next, the transfer portal window lasts the entire month. There are quarterbacks playing in bowl games that may hit the portal as soon as their season is over. There are other options too. Even though the fanbase may interpret this is a big miss, UCF is content with the situation and in some ways "relieved" they won't be over-leveraged. They feel pretty good about a potential QB transfer that may not have the same name recognition, but they feel has a bigger upside.



Stay tuned!