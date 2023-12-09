UCF Transfer Portal Update - Recruiting Visit List & Weekend Updates***

Official Visits

Weekend official visits are starting today. There are probably more names, but these players are among the visitors:- McCall is actually at NC State through tomorrow, and is expected to arrive at UCF later on Saturday to begin on OV. We've obviously talked a lot about him this week. He's UCF's portal QB focus as of now.- A native of Jacksonville, Montgomery was the Bearcats' backup running back. He rushed for 428 yards and three touchdowns this season. His best game was a 103-yard performance vs. Baylor.His presence is interesting - UCF has lost Jordan McDonald to the transfer portal, but no other players-- yet. I had heard positive things about RJ Harvey returning, but also recognize things can change. Is Johnny Richardson coming back? Mark-Antony Richards? In any case, it's clear UCF is shopping for a portal RB.- Native of Spring Hill, Fla. and graduate of Nature Coast Tech. Center prospect. Other offers: Texas Tech, San Diego State, Western Kentucky, Georgia State, Old Dominion, UMass and UTEP.- The only known HS visitor. The No. 1 DL in the state of South Carolina. Previously committed to Georgia Tech. He deleted his tweet announcing his OV (no idea why), but I have confirmed that he's here.- He announced a UCF offer earlier this week. The Savannah, Ga., native had 7.0 sacks this season.Other offers: Troy, Ball State, Coastal Carolina, FAU, Liberty, Tulsa, Western Kentucky, Texas State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, FIU.- Former Michigan player who transferred to Charlotte last year. He recorded 73 tackles, 2.0 sacks and 9.0 TFLs, finishing with a PFF grade of 69.9.- Wilson was previously unknown, but he tweeted/IG'd about his presence at UCF on Saturday afternoon while attending a bowl practice. The former four-star from IMG Academy and native of Fort Pierce was a headliner of UF's 2022 recruiting class. He was a backup safety as a true freshman in 2022, recording 39 tackles and 1.5 TFLs, but disappeared from UF's depth chart three games into 2023. It was later revealed that Wilson decided to opt out in order to redshirt.Wilson played in all of UF's 13 games in 2022 while starting two, earning a 60.3 season grade by PFF.- Like Wilson, Perkins also tweeted a photo of his presence at UCF on Saturday. Perkins, a native of Hattiesburg, attended Mississippi Gulf Coast CC and signed with Missouri* but transferred to UF before he played a down with the Tigers. He spent the 2021-23 seasons at UF.In 2021 and 22, Perkins was a backup nickel at UF. He played in UF's 2023 season opener before opting out. He totaled 40 tackles during his UF career.*Current UCF DB coach David Gibbs was instrumental in Perkins originally signing with Missouri in December 2020. Gibbs departed for UCF a couple months later. Once Perkins decided to leave Mizzou following the spring of 2021, he was initially linked with possibly coming to UCF before going to UF.==No longer visiting?(Shaw) announced earlier this week that he'd be visiting UCF this weekend, but he deleted that tweet and hasn't responded regarding his plans. Maybe he's out. Will continue to monitor.==Georgia(UGA) is on an official visit, but he doesn't want people to know where it is. He posted a photo from a hotel bathroom, but it does not look like the Grand Bohemian (where UCF recruits are staying).==I would not be surprised if UGAis a UCF visitor at some point, but have not confirmed.==Princetonhas scheduled visits to Indiana and San Diego State. He said he was going to talk to both UCF and Boise State today to line up future visits. He is a spring 2024 graduate, so his timeline doesn't have to be as rushed.==ECUis visiting Liberty this weekend. He tells me he's had continuing talks with UCF and Arizona State about setting up visits, possibly for next week.==Louisiana-Lafayetteis visiting Wisconsin this weekend. Washington State and Houston have also offered and want him to visit. He wasn't sure about UCF's level of interest.==JUCOis visiting Baylor this weekend. He has said he will take a midweek visit (next week) to UCF.==On the HS front, 2024decommitted from Troy today just as Troy HC Jon Sumrall was being named Tulane's head coach. UCF and Missouri had a lot of interest in Steward earlier this season. I haven't heard anything lately, but will reinquire whether he's still being actively pursued by UCF. Maybe he's just going to flip to Tulane?==2024from Indiana visited for a game earlier this season and received an offer. Previous commit to Georgia Tech. UCF was initially interested in bringing in a second HS TE (Wadle is a very good blocker), but he told me UCF recently told him they have decided against doing so. He is taking an OV to Georgia State this weekend.