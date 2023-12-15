ADVERTISEMENT

***UCF's Portal QB Search Continues***

Despite EJ Colson reclassifying to the 2024 class, UCF will still pursue an experienced portal quarterback.

I have heard UCF is very interested in Toledo's Dequan Finn, though it remains to be seen if UCF can host him on a visit. He arrived Thursday for his OV to Baylor. The dead period begins Monday, so he could have the late Saturday/Sunday window to visit.

Finn visited Wisconsin last weekend, but the Badgers have since gained a commitment from Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke. I'm not aware of any other confirmed visits or who else is a player for Finn. We'll see what happens with Baylor.

Finn, who has one year of eligibility remaining, was the 2023 MAC MVP. The Rockets' full-time starter since 2021, Finn has accumulated more than 7,000 career passing yards.

One player who I thought UCF could have pivoted to - Ohio's Kurtis Rourke - committed to Indiana today.

Remember, the portal is open for 30 days. There are some QBs playing in bowl games that may enter the portal in the upcoming days and weeks, so the QB pool could expand. That may end up being the more likely scenario.

Dequan Finn - Football - University of Toledo Athletics

Dequan Finn (7) Quarterback - Follow on Social Media Instagram: @d1.quan Twitter: @dequanfinn5 NIL Connection CAREER 7,074 passing yards ranks fifth
utrockets.com utrockets.com

 
