WR Trent Whittemore eager to be a team player ⚔️🏈

More than anything else, Trent Whittemore treasured the relationships he developed during his first year at UCF. Now heading into his final season of college football, the wide receiver is ready to do whatever it takes to help his team win.

Whittemore, who had three catches for 36 yards last season, said he played more of an outside receiver role for UCF, which was a little different than what he did at Florida.

His new position coach Tim Harris Jr., who is also the OC, teaches things "very conceptually" which especially helps the younger players.

Whittemore is regarded as one of the better WR blockers.

He feels he's been able to help teams win throughout his career, so he's on board to do whatever the team needs, whether it's WR, blocking or special teams.
 
