Spring Practice Update - Day 1 Observations 🏈

We had about 25 minutes of access at the very end of practice today, right before the press conferences.



It was mostly team stuff they were working on, installing base plays.



KJ Jefferson was obviously in command as the first team QB, and the first team OL included Caden Kitler at center, Paul Rubelt (RT), Amari Kight (LT), Adrian Medley (LG) and Marcellus Marshall (RG).



Timmy McClain was running the second team, Dylan Rizk the third team.



It was great to see TE Jordan Davis full go. He appeared some with the second team - wearing a brace on his right leg. He suffered a brutal knee injury playing special teams early in the 2022 season at FAU and hasn't played since.



TE Grant Stevens, who also has been hampered by injury problems in his young career, appeared full go on the second team. Randy Pittman was the first team TE. The new Michigan State transfer, Evan Morris, on the third team. They typically will start spring with returners and then adjust with transfers based on performance - there's really not much else to read into it.



The first team defense appeared to be Ricky Barber and Lee Hunter inside at DT, Malachi Lawrence and Kaven Call at DE. LBs were Ethan Barr and Deshawn Pace (who was moving around). Corners were Brandon Adams and Jason Duclona, nickel was Braeden Marshall, safeties were Nikai Martinez and Demari Henderson.



Second team defense: John Walker and Matthew Alexander at DT, Jamaal Johnson and Isaiah Nixon at DE. LBs were Jesiah Pierre and Andrew Harris. Corners were Chasen Johnson and I think Ja'Maric Morris? (not sure on that one), nickel was Ladarius Tennison, safeties Bryon Threats and William Wells.



It's probably clear based on the player chatter and other posts, but freshman WR Bredell Richardson was very impressive. We saw one "wow play" with the one-handed catch (I think it was thrown by Rizk) and in UCF's highlight video he had another.



Cincinnati transfer RB Myles Montgomery had a good burst of speed.



We saw a pair of interceptions: Brandon Adams picked off KJ Jefferson. William Wells picked off Timmy McClain. I didn't see the KJ one well, the ball was thrown to the middle of the field and my vantage point was blocked. As for Wells, he did a good job jumping the route.



Much appreciation to Gus Malzahn for allowing us some enhanced access this spring. They didn't allow video for a portion of it (just photos), as they were calling out the names of plays. Outside of a few seconds here and there, I'm not sure if I have enough footage to put together a proper edit. Usually, we've gone in at the beginning of practice when they've been doing more individual drills (which is easier to film). That's fine by me though. It was great to see a pocket of "real" practice.



They'll resume practice on Wednesday and Friday and then will take off the following week for spring break. The first scrimmage won't be until the Saturday of that week.