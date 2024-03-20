Top targets lock in UCF official visits***

Brandon
Publisher
Staff
-
- May 28, 2001
-
- 142,267
-
- 403,656
-
- 113
A flurry of top prospects began announcing their intent to visit with social media posts on Wednesday. Here's a look at the early RSVPs:
May 31-June 2 (Bounce House Weekend)
RB Taevion Swint
WR Santonyo Isaac
WR Daylyn Upshaw
TE Caden Piening
DT Malik Autry
DT Christian Hudson
DE Reshad Sterling
DB Jontae Gilbert
DB Ladarian Clardy
June 7-9
WR Tyler Williams
June 14-16
DT Jarquez Carter
DE Nicolas Clayton
