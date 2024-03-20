ADVERTISEMENT

***Top targets lock in UCF official visits***

A flurry of top prospects began announcing their intent to visit with social media posts on Wednesday. Here's a look at the early RSVPs:

May 31-June 2 (Bounce House Weekend)

RB Taevion Swint


WR Santonyo Isaac


WR Daylyn Upshaw


TE Caden Piening


DT Malik Autry


DT Christian Hudson


DE Reshad Sterling


DB Jontae Gilbert


DB Ladarian Clardy


June 7-9

WR Tyler Williams


June 14-16

DT Jarquez Carter


DE Nicolas Clayton

 
