ADVERTISEMENT

UCF Baseball: RHP Wiley Hartley Media Day Interview ⚔️⚾

Brandon

Brandon

Publisher
Staff
May 28, 2001
146,271
440,222
113
Winter Park, FL
www.ucfsports.com


UCF's weekend rotation has yet to be announced, but there's a good chance Wiley Hartley will on it. The Atlanta native emerged as UCF's Sunday starter during Big 12 play last season. His final appearance of the year was a clutch performance in the NCAA Tournament against Stetson, an elimination game in which he gave up just two runs on four hits in 6.0 innings.

Hartley transferred in prior to last season from Campbell, where he also played quarterback for their football team. He feels like he's improved since last season, particularly with his changeup.

Asked about the makeup of this team, I thought Hartley offered an insightful observation:

"I just think we've got a bunch of guys who want to work hard. Now after being here for a little bit, it's tough when everyone comes in, but everyone clearly loves UCF and wants to win for UCF. Everyone in the country wants to win for their team and all that, but especially for this team, they want to win for this team and the university themselves."

I asked him to expand a bit on why he said that.

"These guys really want to win for UCF and not just for athletics. I think Wally makes it really easy with the culture he sets. He sets his culture of hard work and loving the Knights. It's really easy to come in here and just kind of go with the flow. You quickly become an extremely huge UCF fan, football, basketball, everything, the university itself. It's been great."

As for other pitchers who have impressed him, Hartley name dropped Carter Stanford, Kevin Schoneboom, Cam Wicker and Grant Siegel.

Hitting wise, DeAmez Ross, Kendrey Maduro, Andrew Williamson and Lex Boedicker.

Big 12 wise, Hartley is excited about the road trips to BYU, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.
 
  • Love
Reactions: Cocoa2010
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Brandon

UCF Baseball: RHP Kris Sosnowski Media Day Interview ⚔️⚾

Replies
2
Views
136
The Dungeon - Knights Only
Brandon
Brandon
Brandon

***UCF Baseball: Coach Rich Wallace Media Day Press Conference ⚔️⚾

Replies
12
Views
958
The Dungeon - Knights Only
Mptness
Mptness
Brandon

UCF Baseball: 1B Lex Boedicker is a true Knight ⚔️⚾

Replies
1
Views
260
The Dungeon - Knights Only
ProAttitude
ProAttitude
Brandon

UCF Baseball: Get to Know Catcher Dylan King ⚔️⚾

Replies
5
Views
246
The Dungeon - Knights Only
Brandon
Brandon
Brandon

UCF Baseball: OF Matt Prevesk aiming to go out a winner ⚔️⚾

Replies
1
Views
131
The Dungeon - Knights Only
Brandon
Brandon
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back