UCF Baseball: RHP Wiley Hartley Media Day Interview ⚔️⚾





UCF's weekend rotation has yet to be announced, but there's a good chance Wiley Hartley will on it. The Atlanta native emerged as UCF's Sunday starter during Big 12 play last season. His final appearance of the year was a clutch performance in the NCAA Tournament against Stetson, an elimination game in which he gave up just two runs on four hits in 6.0 innings.



Hartley transferred in prior to last season from Campbell, where he also played quarterback for their football team. He feels like he's improved since last season, particularly with his changeup.



Asked about the makeup of this team, I thought Hartley offered an insightful observation:



"I just think we've got a bunch of guys who want to work hard. Now after being here for a little bit, it's tough when everyone comes in, but everyone clearly loves UCF and wants to win for UCF. Everyone in the country wants to win for their team and all that, but especially for this team, they want to win for this team and the university themselves."



I asked him to expand a bit on why he said that.



"These guys really want to win for UCF and not just for athletics. I think Wally makes it really easy with the culture he sets. He sets his culture of hard work and loving the Knights. It's really easy to come in here and just kind of go with the flow. You quickly become an extremely huge UCF fan, football, basketball, everything, the university itself. It's been great."



As for other pitchers who have impressed him, Hartley name dropped Carter Stanford, Kevin Schoneboom, Cam Wicker and Grant Siegel.



Hitting wise, DeAmez Ross, Kendrey Maduro, Andrew Williamson and Lex Boedicker.



Big 12 wise, Hartley is excited about the road trips to BYU, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.