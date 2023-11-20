UCF PFF Defense Player Grades - 24-23 loss at Texas Tech ⚔️🏈

Brandon
Publisher
Staff
-
- May 28, 2001
-
- 141,803
-
- 400,376
-
- 113
Rivals has continued its partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) which grants me access to their comprehensive analytics and statistical tools.
After each game, two separate analysts grade every player on each play of the game and the two totals are averaged out. Obviously no subjective ranking system is perfect, but I am finding that my real world impressions of a player in a certain game usually reflects the PFF grade.
PFF Grading Scale
90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
Season Defensive Grades (by game)
Kent State - 76.9
Boise State - 68.0
Villanova - 78.2
Kansas State - 61.6
Baylor - 74.9
Kansas - 45.5
Oklahoma - 67.8
West Virginia - 67.8
Cincinnati - 63.9
Oklahoma State - 78.1
Texas Tech - 63.0
Overall Defensive Grades
S Nikai Martinez (68) - 77.4
LB Jason Johnson (68) - 75.9
DE Jamaal Johnson (9) - 67.2
LB Walter Yates (64) - 65.9
LB Kam Moore (4) - 62.9
DT Ricky Barber (35) - 62.6
CB Corey Thornton (55) - 62.4
CB Decorian Patterson (53) - 60.2
SCB Braeden Marshall (40) - 59.8
DT John Walker (33) - 59.6
S Jireh Wilson (31) - 59.6
DT Lee Hunter (35) - 58.8
DE Josh Celiscar (35) - 58.2
DT Matthew Alexander (33) - 56.6
CB Brandon Adams (28) - 55.5
DE Tre'Mon Morris-Brash (59) - 53.1
S William Wells (8) - 52.2
DE Malachi Lawrence (39) - 50.9
S Demari Henderson (52) - 49.6
DE Shaun Peterson Jr. and SCB Quadric Bullard were listed as not playing defense.
Here's the breakdown by position:
Defensive End (4):
DE Jamaal Johnson (9) - 67.2
DE Josh Celiscar (35) - 58.2
DE Tre'Mon Morris-Brash (59) - 53.1
DE Malachi Lawrence (39) - 50.9
Defensive Tackle (4):
DT Ricky Barber (35) - 62.6
DT John Walker (33) - 59.6
DT Lee Hunter (35) - 58.8
DT Matthew Alexander (33) - 56.6
Linebacker (3):
LB Jason Johnson (68) - 75.9
LB Walter Yates (64) - 65.9
LB Kam Moore (4) - 62.9
Safety (4):
S Nikai Martinez (68) - 77.4
S Jireh Wilson (31) - 59.6
S William Wells (8) - 52.2
S Demari Henderson (52) - 49.6
Corner (4):
CB Corey Thornton (55) - 62.4
CB Decorian Patterson (53) - 60.2
SCB Braeden Marshall (40) - 59.8
CB Brandon Adams (28) - 55.5
Pressure Tracker (combination of sacks, hits and hurries):
2 - Tre'Mon Morris-Brash, Jireh Wilson
1 - John Walker, Malachi Lawrence, Josh Celiscar, Jason Johnson, Walter Yates, Decorian Patterson
No sacks though.
Missed Tackles:
12 total
2 - Tre'Mon Morris-Brash
1 - Braeden Marshall, Nikai Martinez, Lee Hunter, William Wells, Malachi Lawrence, Matthew Alexander, Josh Celiscar, Jason Johnson, Decorian Patterson, Jireh Wilson
UCF just 3 missed tackles vs. Oklahoma State.
After each game, two separate analysts grade every player on each play of the game and the two totals are averaged out. Obviously no subjective ranking system is perfect, but I am finding that my real world impressions of a player in a certain game usually reflects the PFF grade.
PFF Grading Scale
90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
Season Defensive Grades (by game)
Kent State - 76.9
Boise State - 68.0
Villanova - 78.2
Kansas State - 61.6
Baylor - 74.9
Kansas - 45.5
Oklahoma - 67.8
West Virginia - 67.8
Cincinnati - 63.9
Oklahoma State - 78.1
Texas Tech - 63.0
Overall Defensive Grades
S Nikai Martinez (68) - 77.4
LB Jason Johnson (68) - 75.9
DE Jamaal Johnson (9) - 67.2
LB Walter Yates (64) - 65.9
LB Kam Moore (4) - 62.9
DT Ricky Barber (35) - 62.6
CB Corey Thornton (55) - 62.4
CB Decorian Patterson (53) - 60.2
SCB Braeden Marshall (40) - 59.8
DT John Walker (33) - 59.6
S Jireh Wilson (31) - 59.6
DT Lee Hunter (35) - 58.8
DE Josh Celiscar (35) - 58.2
DT Matthew Alexander (33) - 56.6
CB Brandon Adams (28) - 55.5
DE Tre'Mon Morris-Brash (59) - 53.1
S William Wells (8) - 52.2
DE Malachi Lawrence (39) - 50.9
S Demari Henderson (52) - 49.6
DE Shaun Peterson Jr. and SCB Quadric Bullard were listed as not playing defense.
Here's the breakdown by position:
Defensive End (4):
DE Jamaal Johnson (9) - 67.2
DE Josh Celiscar (35) - 58.2
DE Tre'Mon Morris-Brash (59) - 53.1
DE Malachi Lawrence (39) - 50.9
Defensive Tackle (4):
DT Ricky Barber (35) - 62.6
DT John Walker (33) - 59.6
DT Lee Hunter (35) - 58.8
DT Matthew Alexander (33) - 56.6
Linebacker (3):
LB Jason Johnson (68) - 75.9
LB Walter Yates (64) - 65.9
LB Kam Moore (4) - 62.9
Safety (4):
S Nikai Martinez (68) - 77.4
S Jireh Wilson (31) - 59.6
S William Wells (8) - 52.2
S Demari Henderson (52) - 49.6
Corner (4):
CB Corey Thornton (55) - 62.4
CB Decorian Patterson (53) - 60.2
SCB Braeden Marshall (40) - 59.8
CB Brandon Adams (28) - 55.5
Pressure Tracker (combination of sacks, hits and hurries):
2 - Tre'Mon Morris-Brash, Jireh Wilson
1 - John Walker, Malachi Lawrence, Josh Celiscar, Jason Johnson, Walter Yates, Decorian Patterson
No sacks though.
Missed Tackles:
12 total
2 - Tre'Mon Morris-Brash
1 - Braeden Marshall, Nikai Martinez, Lee Hunter, William Wells, Malachi Lawrence, Matthew Alexander, Josh Celiscar, Jason Johnson, Decorian Patterson, Jireh Wilson
UCF just 3 missed tackles vs. Oklahoma State.