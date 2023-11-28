UCF PFF Defense Player Grades - 27-13 win vs. Houston ⚔️🏈

Brandon
- May 28, 2001
- 141,968
- 401,396
- 113
Rivals has continued its partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) which grants me access to their comprehensive analytics and statistical tools.
After each game, two separate analysts grade every player on each play of the game and the two totals are averaged out. Obviously no subjective ranking system is perfect, but I am finding that my real world impressions of a player in a certain game usually reflects the PFF grade.
PFF Grading Scale
90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
Season Defensive Grades (by game)
Kent State - 76.9
Boise State - 68.0
Villanova - 78.2
Kansas State - 61.6
Baylor - 74.9
Kansas - 45.5
Oklahoma - 67.8
West Virginia - 67.8
Cincinnati - 63.9
Oklahoma State - 78.1
Texas Tech - 62.2
Houston - 64.2
Overall Defensive Grades
CB Corey Thornton (50) - 75.1
DT Ricky Barber (30) - 72.9
S William Wells (12) - 69.4
LB Walter Yates III (45) - 68.7
SCB Braeden Marshall (2) - 66.8
S Demari Henderson (45) - 66.3
DE Malachi Lawrence (34) - 64.5
DT Lee Hunter (38) - 64.1
LB Jason Johnson (53) - 61.1
LB Kam Moore (5) - 60.7
DT John Walker (23) - 58.9
DE Tre'Mon Morris-Brash (44) - 58.7
SCB Quadric Bullard (47) - 57.9
CB Decorian Patterson (53) - 57.5
S Nikai Martinez (53) - 55.6
CB Brandon Adams (4) - 52.8
DE Shaun Peterson Jr. (9) - 52.2
DE Josh Celiscar (19) - 51.6
DT Matthew Alexander (15) - 49.8
LB Rian Davis (3) - 29.2
Here's the breakdown by position:
Defensive End (4):
DE Malachi Lawrence (34) - 64.5
DE Tre'Mon Morris-Brash (44) - 58.7
DE Shaun Peterson Jr. (9) - 52.2
DE Josh Celiscar (19) - 51.6
Defensive Tackle (4):
DT Ricky Barber (30) - 72.9
DT Lee Hunter (38) - 64.1
DT John Walker (23) - 58.9
DT Matthew Alexander (15) - 49.8
Linebacker (4):
LB Walter Yates III (45) - 68.7
LB Jason Johnson (53) - 61.1
LB Kam Moore (5) - 60.7
LB Rian Davis (3) - 29.2
Safety (3):
S William Wells (12) - 69.4
S Demari Henderson (45) - 66.3
S Nikai Martinez (53) - 55.6
Corner (5):
CB Corey Thornton (50) - 75.1
SCB Braeden Marshall (2) - 66.8
SCB Quadric Bullard (47) - 57.9
CB Decorian Patterson (53) - 57.5
CB Brandon Adams (4) - 52.8
Pressure Tracker (combination of sacks, hits and hurries):
6 - Tre'Mon Morris-Brash
3 - Lee Hunter, Malachi Lawrence, Jason Johnson
2 - John Walker
1 - William Wells, Corey Thornton, Quadric Bullard, Walter Yates III
Missed Tackles:
8 total
3 - Nikai Martinez
2 - Tre'Mon Morris-Brash
1 - Kam Moore, Malachi Lawrence, Quadric Bullard
