***UCF PFF Offense Player Grades - 18-16 win at Boise State ⚔️🏈

Rivals has continued its partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) which grants me access to their comprehensive analytics and statistical tools.

After each game, two separate analysts grade every player on each play of the game and the two totals are averaged out. Obviously no subjective ranking system is perfect, but I am finding that my real world impressions of a player in a certain game usually reflects the PFF grade.

PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

Team Offensive Grade (by game)

Kent State - 75.4
Boise State - 80.1

Overall Offensive Player Grades (Snaps Played)

QB John Rhys Plumlee (65) - 90.9
RB RJ Harvey (45) - 73.9
WR Kobe Hudson (62) - 73.1
RB Johnny Richardson (22) - 72.4
C Drake Metcalf (68) - 72.1
WR Javon Baker (63) - 66.9
RB Demarkcus Bowman (5) - 66.0
TE Alec Holler (61) - 64.7
TE Randy Pittman (7) - 64.3
LG Bula Schmidt (68) - 63.1
WR Stephen Martin (3) - 62.5
RT Marcellus Marshall (68) - 61.6
WR Xavier Townsend (34) - 60.5
WR Jaylon Griffin (1) - 60.0
RB Jordan McDonald (3) - 59.3
WR Trent Whittemore (1) - 59.3
LT Paul Rubelt (3) - 59.1
RG Lokahi Pauole (68) - 57.9
WR Jarrad Baker (3) - 57.1
LT Tylan Grable (68) - 54.2
TE Zach Marsh-Wojan (30) - 53.3

For JRP, 90+ is an elite grade. He's hit the 90s twice last season - South Carolina State (91.7) and Temple (90.6). The lack of red zone execution and those killer WR bobbles, then the late injury concern despite winning, probably overshadowed what a great game JRP played. All the rave would have been about JRP's improvement if UCF goes on the road and wins this game by 3+ TDs.

I was curious how UCF would handle the OL. They talked about the possibility of rotations, but in a close game they rolled with the best five the entire way.

Offensive Line Grades

Pass Blocking:

RT Marcellus Marshall (68) - 83.7
C Drake Metcalf (68) - 83.4
LT Tylan Grable (68) - 81.1
RB RJ Harvey (45) - 73.3
RB Johnny Richardson (22) - 70.3
TE Alec Holler (61) - 69.6
TE Zach Marsh-Wojan (30) - 69.5
LG Bula Schmidt (68) - 61.2
RG Lokahi Pauole (68) - 33.3

I decided to include the non-OL in this metric because I think they did pretty well. There were 27 total pass protection plays in this game. There were six QB pressures attributed to OL and the two bottom graders, Bula Schmidt (2) and Lokahi Pauole (3) had three of them (Tylan Grable also had one).

Run Blocking:

WR Javon Baker (37) - 70.9
C Drake Metcalf (68) - 67.0
RG Lokahi Pauole (68) - 63.8
LG Bula Schmidt (68) - 62.4
RT Marcellus Marshall (68) - 59.8
LT Paul Rubelt (3) - 58.5
LT Tylan Grable (68) - 52.1

I included the OL + the No. 1 run blocking grader, which was Javon Baker. Darin Hinshaw, in referencing Javon Baker's drop, wanted to point out what a strong overall game he had particularly from a blocking standpoint. PFF certainly agreed.

Quarterback Grades

John Rhys Plumlee - 91.3 passing grade

Passing Pressure Grades for John Rhys Plumlee:

Kept Clean - 92.8
Under Pressure - 65.4
Not Blitzed - 90.4
When Blitzed - 83.5

A closer look at passing depth for John Rhys Plumlee:

Deep (20+): 4 of 6 for 117 yards - 87.4
Medium (10-19): 5 of 9 for 117 yards, 2 INT - 93.2
Short (0-9): 3 of 4 for 14 yards - 51.6
Behind LOS: 4 of 5 for 24 yards - 65.3

Really excellent deep ball game from JRP. And from the medium range, obviously JRP doesn't get dinged for those INTs.

Rushing Grades

RJ Harvey - 75.1
Xavier Townsend - 68.5
Johnny Richardson - 67.3
John Rhys Plumlee - 66.5
Demarkcus Bowman - 63.2
Jordan McDonald - 59.7

Wide Receiver Grades

Kobe Hudson - 72.6
Johnny Richardson - 72.2
Javon Baker - 65.1
RJ Harvey - 63.4
Alec Holler - 59.7
Xavier Townsend - 54.0

Hudson obviously had the "drop" (that resulted in an INT) but he made up for it. Javon Baker had two drops.
 
