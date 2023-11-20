UCF PFF Offense Player Grades - 24-23 loss at Texas Tech ⚔️🏈

Rivals has continued its partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) which grants me access to their comprehensive analytics and statistical tools.



After each game, two separate analysts grade every player on each play of the game and the two totals are averaged out. Obviously no subjective ranking system is perfect, but I am finding that my real world impressions of a player in a certain game usually reflects the PFF grade.



PFF Grading Scale



90 and above - Elite

80 to 89 - Great

70 to 79 - Good

60 to 69 - Average to Above Average

50 - 59 - Below Average

49 and below - Poor



Team Offensive Grade (by game)



Kent State - 74.6

Boise State - 82.4

Villanova - 82.6

Kansas State - 68.1

Baylor - 70.5

Kansas - 76.3

Oklahoma - 65.8

West Virginia - 72.1

Cincinnati - 71.3

Oklahoma State - 75.8

Texas Tech - 68.7



Overall Offensive Player Grades (Snaps Played)



RT Amari Kight (75) - 79.0

RB Johnny Richardson (14) - 73.5

C Lokahi Pauole (75) - 70.4

QB John Rhys Plumlee (74) - 70.0

RB Mark-Antony Richards (8) - 69.5

RB RJ Harvey (58) - 69.3

WR Javon Baker (62) - 66.9

WR Xavier Townsend (63) - 66.1

LG Adrian Medley (75) - 64.4

TE Randy Pittman (18) - 60.2

WR Stephen Martin (3) - 60.2

LT Paul Rubelt (1) - 60.0

WR Jarrad Baker (1) - 60.0

LT Tylan Grable (75) - 59.7

RG Marcellus Marshall (75) - 57.6

WR Trent Whittemore (17) - 54.6

WR Kobe Hudson (61) - 53.3

TE Alec Holler (60) - 49.4

TE Zach Marsh Wojan (9) - 45.0



I just decided to go ahead and post the grades instead of waiting for revisions that may not change much.



Offensive Line Grades



Pass Blocking:



RT Amari Kight - 87.0

LG Adrian Medley - 85.1

C Lokahi Pauole - 82.6

LT Tylan Grable - 81.8

RG Marcellus Marshall - 76.7



Run Blocking:



RT Amari Kight - 72.7

C Lokahi Pauole - 65.0

LG Adrian Medley - 62.9

LT Tylan Grable - 60.2

RG Marcellus Marshall - 57.5



Quarterback Grades



John Rhys Plumlee - 70.0 passing grade



Passing Pressure Grades for John Rhys Plumlee:



Kept Clean - 59.4

Under Pressure - 67.7

Not Blitzed - 55.3

When Blitzed - 73.7



Finding the wide open Javon Baker for the easy TD while being blitzed obviously significantly boosts his blitzed grade.



A closer look at passing depth for John Rhys Plumlee:



Deep (20+): 1 of 7 for 39 yards, 1 INT - 52.1

Medium (10-19): 6 of 10 for 149 yards, 1 TD - 87.6

Short (0-9): 5 of 8 for 32 yards - 39.5

Behind LOS: 4 of 5 for 28 yards - 58.8



JRP had perhaps his best deep game vs. Oklahoma State and one of his weaker ones vs. Texas Tech.



Rushing Grades



RJ Harvey - 70.4

Mark-Antony Richards - 70.3

Johnny Richardson - 69.0

Xavier Townsend - 63.2

John Rhys Plumlee - 61.9



Wide Receiver Grades



Javon Baker - 68.2

Xavier Townsend - 62.9

RJ Harvey - 60.8

Randy Pittman - 56.9

Johnny Richardson - 54.9

Kobe Hudson - 53.0

Alec Holler - 50.5



One drop listed (Kobe Hudson).