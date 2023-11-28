UCF PFF Offense Player Grades - 27-13 win vs. Houston ⚔️🏈

Brandon
Rivals has continued its partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) which grants me access to their comprehensive analytics and statistical tools.
After each game, two separate analysts grade every player on each play of the game and the two totals are averaged out. Obviously no subjective ranking system is perfect, but I am finding that my real world impressions of a player in a certain game usually reflects the PFF grade.
PFF Grading Scale
90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
Team Offensive Grade (by game)
Kent State - 74.6
Boise State - 82.4
Villanova - 82.6
Kansas State - 68.1
Baylor - 70.5
Kansas - 76.3
Oklahoma - 65.8
West Virginia - 72.1
Cincinnati - 71.3
Oklahoma State - 75.8
Texas Tech - 70.6
Houston - 75.6
Overall Offensive Player Grades (Snaps Played)
QB John Rhys Plumlee (71) - 90.5
RB RJ Harvey (59) - 78.5
LT Tylan Grable (56) - 70.9
RG/RT Marcellus Marshall (71) - 69.9
WR Kobe Hudson (65) - 68.7
RB Johnny Richardson (5) - 65.3
TE Zach Marsh Wojan (18) - 64.5
TE Alec Holler (59) - 63.5
LG Adrian Medley (71) - 62.7
WR Xavier Townsend (56) - 62.5
RT/LT Amari Kight (71) - 61.6
WR Javon Baker (63) - 60.3
WR Trent Whittemore (9) - 57.1
C/RG Lokahi Pauole (71) - 55.6
C Bula Schmidt (15) - 54.7
TE Randy Pittman (13) - 51.8
RB Mark-Antony Richards (6) - 50.5
WR Jarrad Baker (1) - 35.3
Still no second revision, so I'm posting.
Elite grade status for JRP. It's his second 90+ grade this season. He graded 90.8 vs. Boise State.
When Bula played center, some shifts were made (Lokahi to RT, Marcellus to RT, Kight to LT).
Offensive Line Grades
Pass Blocking:
RG/RT Marcellus Marshall - 88.1
C Bula Schmidt - 80.4
LT Tylan Grable - 77.1
RT/LT Amari Kight - 75.8
LG Adrian Medley - 75.4
C/RG Lokahi Pauole - 53.6
Run Blocking:
LT Tylan Grable - 70.3
RG/RT Marcellus Marshall - 65.9
LG Adrian Medley - 59.8
C/RG Lokahi Pauole - 55.7
RT/LT Amari Kight - 55.2
C Bula Schmidt - 53.6
Quarterback Grades
John Rhys Plumlee - 90.2 passing grade
Passing Pressure Grades for John Rhys Plumlee:
Kept Clean - 91.7
Under Pressure - 58.2
Not Blitzed - 83.3
When Blitzed - 88.1
A closer look at passing depth for John Rhys Plumlee:
Deep (20+): 0 of 0
Medium (10-19): 6 of 8 for 147 yards - 92.8
Short (0-9): 14 of 16 for 107 yards, 1 TD - 76.7
Behind LOS: 3 of 3 for 7 yards - 63.9
Rushing Grades
RJ Harvey - 78.6
John Rhys Plumlee - 66.7
Johnny Richardson - 64.6
Xavier Townsend - 55.9
Mark-Antony Richards - 50.1
Wide Receiver Grades
Alec Holler - 71.8
Kobe Hudson - 68.7
Xavier Townsend - 66.6
Mark-Antony Richards - 63.8
Javon Baker - 60.0
Randy Pittman - 55.7
Jarrad Baker - 45.6
Two dropped passes - Kobe and Jarrad Baker.
