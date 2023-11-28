UCF PFF Offense Player Grades - 27-13 win vs. Houston ⚔️🏈

Rivals has continued its partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) which grants me access to their comprehensive analytics and statistical tools.



After each game, two separate analysts grade every player on each play of the game and the two totals are averaged out. Obviously no subjective ranking system is perfect, but I am finding that my real world impressions of a player in a certain game usually reflects the PFF grade.



PFF Grading Scale



90 and above - Elite

80 to 89 - Great

70 to 79 - Good

60 to 69 - Average to Above Average

50 - 59 - Below Average

49 and below - Poor



Team Offensive Grade (by game)



Kent State - 74.6

Boise State - 82.4

Villanova - 82.6

Kansas State - 68.1

Baylor - 70.5

Kansas - 76.3

Oklahoma - 65.8

West Virginia - 72.1

Cincinnati - 71.3

Oklahoma State - 75.8

Texas Tech - 70.6

Houston - 75.6



Overall Offensive Player Grades (Snaps Played)



QB John Rhys Plumlee (71) - 90.5

RB RJ Harvey (59) - 78.5

LT Tylan Grable (56) - 70.9

RG/RT Marcellus Marshall (71) - 69.9

WR Kobe Hudson (65) - 68.7

RB Johnny Richardson (5) - 65.3

TE Zach Marsh Wojan (18) - 64.5

TE Alec Holler (59) - 63.5

LG Adrian Medley (71) - 62.7

WR Xavier Townsend (56) - 62.5

RT/LT Amari Kight (71) - 61.6

WR Javon Baker (63) - 60.3

WR Trent Whittemore (9) - 57.1

C/RG Lokahi Pauole (71) - 55.6

C Bula Schmidt (15) - 54.7

TE Randy Pittman (13) - 51.8

RB Mark-Antony Richards (6) - 50.5

WR Jarrad Baker (1) - 35.3



Elite grade status for JRP. It's his second 90+ grade this season. He graded 90.8 vs. Boise State.



When Bula played center, some shifts were made (Lokahi to RT, Marcellus to RT, Kight to LT).



Offensive Line Grades



Pass Blocking:



RG/RT Marcellus Marshall - 88.1

C Bula Schmidt - 80.4

LT Tylan Grable - 77.1

RT/LT Amari Kight - 75.8

LG Adrian Medley - 75.4

C/RG Lokahi Pauole - 53.6



Run Blocking:



LT Tylan Grable - 70.3

RG/RT Marcellus Marshall - 65.9

LG Adrian Medley - 59.8

C/RG Lokahi Pauole - 55.7

RT/LT Amari Kight - 55.2

C Bula Schmidt - 53.6



Quarterback Grades



John Rhys Plumlee - 90.2 passing grade



Passing Pressure Grades for John Rhys Plumlee:



Kept Clean - 91.7

Under Pressure - 58.2

Not Blitzed - 83.3

When Blitzed - 88.1



A closer look at passing depth for John Rhys Plumlee:



Deep (20+): 0 of 0

Medium (10-19): 6 of 8 for 147 yards - 92.8

Short (0-9): 14 of 16 for 107 yards, 1 TD - 76.7

Behind LOS: 3 of 3 for 7 yards - 63.9



Rushing Grades



RJ Harvey - 78.6

John Rhys Plumlee - 66.7

Johnny Richardson - 64.6

Xavier Townsend - 55.9

Mark-Antony Richards - 50.1



Wide Receiver Grades



Alec Holler - 71.8

Kobe Hudson - 68.7

Xavier Townsend - 66.6

Mark-Antony Richards - 63.8

Javon Baker - 60.0

Randy Pittman - 55.7

Jarrad Baker - 45.6



Two dropped passes - Kobe and Jarrad Baker.