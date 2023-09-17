UCF PFF Offense Player Grades - 48-14 win vs. Villanova ⚔️🏈

Rivals has continued its partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) which grants me access to their comprehensive analytics and statistical tools.



After each game, two separate analysts grade every player on each play of the game and the two totals are averaged out. Obviously no subjective ranking system is perfect, but I am finding that my real world impressions of a player in a certain game usually reflects the PFF grade.



PFF Grading Scale



90 and above - Elite

80 to 89 - Great

70 to 79 - Good

60 to 69 - Average to Above Average

50 - 59 - Below Average

49 and below - Poor



Team Offensive Grade (by game)



Kent State - 75.4

Boise State - 80.1

Villanova - 84.1



Overall Offensive Player Grades (Snaps Played)



QB Timmy McClain (65) - 91.0

RT/LG Marcellus Marshall (88) - 84.5

QB Dylan Rizk (18) - 84.3

LT Tylan Grable (64) - 82.8

WR Kobe Hudson (61) - 76.3

C Caden Kitler (62) - 74.5

LT/RT Amari Kight (62) - 74.3

RG Cameron Kinnie (24) - 73.5

TE Alec Holler (9) - 72.0

RB RJ Harvey (38) - 71.7

RG Lokahi Pauole (64) - 71.6

WR Javon Baker (53) - 69.1

TE Randy Pittman (52) - 67.5

LG Adrian Medley (26) - 67.1

TE Garrett French (2) - 65.8

TE Max Holler (12) - 63.8

LG Ed Collins (24) - 62.7

C Drake Metcalf (26) - 61.8

RB Jordan McDonald (18) - 61.7

WR Jarrad Baker (2) - 61.6

RB Kam Ingram (7) - 60.9

TE Zach Marsh-Wojan (26) - 60.8

WR Jaylon Griffin (21) - 60.6

WR Chauncey Magwood (33) - 59.7

WR Trent Whittemore (20) - 59.5

RB Johnny Richardson (25) - 57.5

WR Stephen Martin (11) - 57.3

LT Paul Rubelt (5) - 57.2

TE Thomas Wadsworth (6) - 55.6

RB Demarkcus Bowman (7) - 55.1

WR Xavier Townsend (37) - 45.9



Back-to-back weeks of "elite" grades for UCF QBs. In 2021 with usf, Timmy McClain had a season grade of 54.5. Also encouraging is how Rizk graded in limited reps. Also great to see how several of the offenisve linemen graded well, including center Caden Kitler who took over for Drake Metcalf due to penalties.



Johnny Richardson was heavily dinged for some poor pass blocking reps.



Offensive Line Grades



Pass Blocking:



RT/LG Marcellus Marshall (88) - 88.9

LT Tylan Grable (64) - 87.0

RG Lokahi Pauole (64) - 85.8

LT/RT Amari Kight (62) - 85.1

RG Cameron Kinnie (24) - 80.5

LG Ed Collins (24) - 80.5

LG Adrian Medley (26) - 78.9

C Caden Kitler (62) - 78.1

C Drake Metcalf (26) - 77.2



Run Blocking:



RT/LG Marcellus Marshall (88) - 86.4

LT Tylan Grable (64) - 77.5

RG Cameron Kinnie (24) - 72.4

C Caden Kitler (62) - 70.0

RG Lokahi Pauole (64) - 69.3

LT/RT Amari Kight (62) - 67.7

LG Adrian Medley (26) - 65.5

C Drake Metcalf (26) - 65.3

LG Ed Collins (24) - 60.4



Marshall (RT), Grable (LT), Metcalf (C), Lokahi (RG) started in their usual spots but Adrian Medley started in place of Bula Schmidt at LG. Gus said afterward Bula got "banged up" in the Boise State game. He then said Medley got banged up in this game.



After a continuation of false starts attributed to Drake Metcalf (which was a problem last week too), Metcalf was pulled and replaced with Caden Kitler - who graded really, really well. Metcalf then re-entered the game when Dylan Rizk and the reserves came in.



Marcellus Marshall ended up playing two spots - 50 snaps at RT and 38 at LG. He was on the field for every snap. It appears when Medley went out, Marshall moved to LG and Amari Kight took over at RT.



Amari Kight played both LT and RT.



Quarterback Grades



Timmy McClain - 91.2 passing grade

Dylan Rizk - 80.9 passing grade



Passing Pressure Grades for Timmy McClain:



Kept Clean - 90.7

Under Pressure - 75.4

Not Blitzed - 90.9

When Blitzed - 80.2



A closer look at passing depth for Timmy McClain:



Deep (20+): 3 of 5 for 82 yards, 1 TD - 91.4

Medium (10-19): 4 of 6 for 91 yards, 1 TD - 91.2

Short (0-9): 10 of 13 for 127 yards - 78.0

Behind LOS: 3 of 4 for 21 yards - 64.8



Rushing Grades



RJ Harvey - 69.3

Timmy McClain - 67.5

Dylan Rizk - 63.6

Jordan McDonald - 61.1

Johnny Richardson - 60.4

Kam Ingram - 58.3

Demarkcus Bowman - 58.0

Xavier Townsend - 53.0



Wide Receiver Grades



Kam Ingram - 77.2

Kobe Hudson - 76.0

RJ Harvey - 75.0

Javon Baker - 66.7

Jaylon Griffin - 63.9

Jarrad Baker - 61.0

Randy Pittman - 60.2

Chauncey Magwood - 59.6

Max Holler - 58.5

Xavier Townsend - 47.7



Three total drops, one each for Kobe, Javon and Jaylon Griffin.