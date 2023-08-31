ADVERTISEMENT

***Recruits expected for First Bounce***

Brandon

Brandon

Publisher
Staff
May 28, 2001
142,036
402,003
113
Winter Park, FL
www.ucfsports.com
UCF will welcome several dozen recruits including commitments and top targets for their season opener against Kent State.

Being a weeknight game, most of the attending recruits will be from the local area. More than 60 recruits have RSVP'd.

Among the notable names:

UCF Commits

WR Jordyn Bridgewater - West Orange

WR Ric'Darious DayDay Farmer - Melbourne Central Catholic

DB Chasen Johnson - Sanford Seminole

DB Jashad Presley - Dr. Phillips

RB Taevion Swint (2025) - Osceola


(continued)
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: knightmare777, adrianpg, SCHMIDTALKING and 13 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Brandon

UCF's early enrollees (list)

Replies
11
Views
977
The Dungeon - Knights Only
jlwucf
jlwucf
Brandon

***Recruits expected for Villanova game***

Replies
16
Views
1K
The Dungeon - Knights Only
Cocoa2010
Cocoa2010
Brandon

***Class of 2024 Signing Day Preview & Live Thread***

Replies
182
Views
11K
The Dungeon - Knights Only
ucfengineer1994
ucfengineer1994
Brandon

***UCF Transfer Portal Recap & Roster Breakdown - Gus has built a Big 12 title contender 🏈

Replies
414
Views
23K
The Dungeon - Knights Only
firm_bizzle
firm_bizzle
Brandon

***UCF Spring Transfer Portal & Roster Breakdown 🏈

Replies
179
Views
14K
The Dungeon - Knights Only
darthyader
darthyader
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today