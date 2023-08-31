Recruits expected for First Bounce***

Brandon
UCF will welcome several dozen recruits including commitments and top targets for their season opener against Kent State.
Being a weeknight game, most of the attending recruits will be from the local area. More than 60 recruits have RSVP'd.
Among the notable names:
UCF Commits
WR Jordyn Bridgewater - West Orange
WR Ric'Darious DayDay Farmer - Melbourne Central Catholic
DB Chasen Johnson - Sanford Seminole
DB Jashad Presley - Dr. Phillips
RB Taevion Swint (2025) - Osceola
(continued)
