***UCF PFF Defense Player Grades - 18-16 win at Boise State ⚔️🏈

Rivals has continued its partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) which grants me access to their comprehensive analytics and statistical tools.

After each game, two separate analysts grade every player on each play of the game and the two totals are averaged out. Obviously no subjective ranking system is perfect, but I am finding that my real world impressions of a player in a certain game usually reflects the PFF grade.

PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

Season Defensive Grades (by game)

Kent State - 77.0
Boise State - 65.2

Overall Defensive Grades

DE Tre'Mon Morris-Brash (55) - 73.7
DE Josh Celiscar (57) - 72.5
DE Malachi Lawrence (13) - 70.7
CB Corey Thornton (54) - 70.1
S Nikai Martinez (67) - 67.6
DT Lee Hunter (51) - 67.2
CB Ja'Cari Henderson (26) - 65.1
S Quadric Bullard (59) - 64.6
DT John Walker (13) - 64.2
SCB DeJordan Mask (5) - 63.7
DT Ricky Barber (49) - 63.5
LB Jason Johnson (60) - 62.1
CB Brandon Adams (54) - 61.7
DT Matthew Alexander (18) - 59.9
LB Walter Yates (55) - 50.8
SCB Braeden Marshall (24) - 48.7
S Jireh Wilson (46) - 48.2
DE Shaun Peterson Jr. (12) - 44.7
LB Rian Davis (19) - 40.7

Strong play from UCF's defensive ends with the two starters at the top of the list, followed by backup Malachi Lawrence. UCF tightened up their rotation a bit which was to be expected in a tight game.

Nikai Martinez played every defensive snap (67).

After DeJordan Mask left with an injury, the nickel spot was manned by Braeden Marshall and Quadric Bullard (who started at safety).

There were nine total missed tackles. No player had more than one.

Here's the breakdown by position:

Defensive End (4):

DE Tre'Mon Morris-Brash (55) - 73.7
DE Josh Celiscar (57) - 72.5
DE Malachi Lawrence (13) - 70.7
DE Shaun Peterson Jr. (12) - 44.7

Defensive Tackle (4):

DT Lee Hunter (51) - 67.2
DT John Walker (13) - 64.2
DT Ricky Barber (49) - 63.5
DT Matthew Alexander (18) - 59.9

Linebacker (3):

LB Jason Johnson (60) - 62.1
LB Walter Yates (55) - 50.8
LB Rian Davis (19) - 40.7

Safety (3):

S Nikai Martinez (67) - 67.6
S Quadric Bullard (59) - 64.6
S Jireh Wilson (46) - 48.2

Corner (5):

CB Corey Thornton (54) - 70.1
CB Ja'Cari Henderson (26) - 65.1
SCB DeJordan Mask (5) - 63.7
CB Brandon Adams (54) - 61.7
SCB Braeden Marshall (24) - 48.7

Pressure Tracker (combination of sacks, hits and hurries):

2 - Tre'Mon Morris-Brash
1 - Lee Hunter, Malachi Lawrence, Josh Celiscar, Ricky Barber, Shaun Peterson Jr.
 
