***UCF Transfer Portal News - Monday Recap***

As of 7 p.m. Monday night, five UCF players are in the NCAA Transfer Portal:

CB Fred Davis
RB Jordan McDonald
OL Drake Metcalf
WR Jaylon Griffin
WR Tyler Griffin

CB Fred Davis, a transfer last year from Clemson, did not play this season.

RB Jordan McDonald was a valuable player on special teams, but was buried in a deep RB room. He is looking for more playing time.

UCF recruited Drake Metcalf out of Stanford last year in hopes he'd lock down the starting center job, but he struggled with snaps/movement and was benched not long into the season.

WR Jaylon Griffin has seen limited playing time over the past three seasons.

WR Tyler Griffin has played mostly special teams.

There will be more portal additions, but the buzz coming out of the weekend is UCF has done a pretty good job in retaining most of their key returning players. You can read that update here:

***UCF Transfer Portal Update***

The Transfer Portal for everyone opens...
ucf.forums.rivals.com ucf.forums.rivals.com

===

UCF's first visit weekend (Dec. 1-3) included several transfers, a JUCO and two high school recruits. Here's that list:

***December 1-3 Official Visit List***

Graduate transfers (and obviously JUCO and HS)...
ucf.forums.rivals.com ucf.forums.rivals.com

===

Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough was among UCF's weekend visitors and he flew immediately to Louisville for his next OV which started today (Monday).

It is believed he will make a decision on a quicker timeline. Will there be another visit after Louisville? That is not clear.

===

I broke down UCF's returning 2024 roster and where the biggest needs will be. That can be accessed here:

***UCF Roster Breakdown & Recruiting/Portal Needs***

Let's take a look at the current state of the...
ucf.forums.rivals.com ucf.forums.rivals.com
 
